The Original Bioresonance Biofeedback Systems Company Vector NLS Launches its New Website
Best place to learn about its authentic original products & services
The Vector NLS system is manufactured and marketed by Vector NLS, a subsidiary of Sumner based GK Enterprises, owned and operated by Antoliy Vykhovanets. GK Enterprise itself has a stellar reputation in the alternate healthcare domain. They are also pioneers in the development of Bioresonance and Bioresonance Feedback therapies.
Vector NLS has its beginnings two decades back in Russia and has grown to have offices around the world including Ukraine, Argentina, Australia, Portugal and the US. Says Antoliy Vykhovanets, the CEO of Vector NLS, "We are glad that Vector NLS has come up with its new website, as this will help our customers to not only source the genuine products but also obtain a host of information about it."
Interested customers can look up the product range offered by Vector NLS, as well book scanning and therapy sessions by submitting an online form. Those interested in business opportunities also find guidance on the website about how to go about it. That apart; there are some interesting blogs as well videos that provide insights on vector NLS's offerings.
Vector NLS machines use cutting edge technology that deploys the best hardware and highly sophisticated nonlinear statistical algorithms which justify the use of the moniker Bioresonance NLS Machines. Visit the website http://www.VectorNLS.net to learn all about that.
Contact
Diana Brown
Vector NLS
(206)334-6835
admin@vectornls.net
