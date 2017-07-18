 
News By Tag
* Bioresonance Therapy
* Bioresonance Machine
* Biofeedback Machine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sumner
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


The Original Bioresonance Biofeedback Systems Company Vector NLS Launches its New Website

Best place to learn about its authentic original products & services
 
 
Vector NLS Bioresonance Biofeedback
Vector NLS Bioresonance Biofeedback
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bioresonance Therapy
Bioresonance Machine
Biofeedback Machine

Industry:
Health

Location:
Sumner - Washington - US

Subject:
Websites

SUMNER, Wash. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Vector NLS the manufacturer of the original Vector NLS  Biofeedback Machines has launched its website to help people obtain the necessary information about its products and services. This will come as a relief to many, as there are a number of counterfeit products selling under the Vector brand name.

The Vector NLS system is manufactured and marketed by Vector NLS, a   subsidiary of Sumner based GK Enterprises, owned and operated by Antoliy Vykhovanets. GK Enterprise itself has a stellar reputation in the alternate healthcare domain. They are also pioneers in the development of Bioresonance and Bioresonance Feedback therapies.

Vector NLS has its beginnings two decades back in Russia and has grown to have offices around the world including Ukraine, Argentina, Australia, Portugal and the US. Says Antoliy Vykhovanets, the CEO of Vector NLS, "We are glad that Vector NLS has come up with its new website, as this will help our customers to not only source the genuine products but also obtain a host of information about it."

Interested customers can look up the product range offered by Vector NLS, as well book scanning and therapy sessions by submitting an online form. Those interested in business opportunities also find guidance on the website about how to go about it. That apart; there are some interesting blogs as well videos that provide insights on vector NLS's offerings.

Vector NLS machines use cutting edge technology that deploys the best hardware and highly sophisticated nonlinear statistical algorithms which justify the use of the moniker Bioresonance NLS Machines. Visit the website http://www.VectorNLS.net to learn all about that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xibIG-HQ7Zk



Contact
Diana Brown
Vector NLS
(206)334-6835
admin@vectornls.net
End
Source:GK Enterprises, DBA Vector NLS
Email:***@vectornls.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New Gen Marketing Group PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share