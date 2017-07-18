 
Shipway.in Appoints TYC Communication for PR and Branding

New Delhi, 14th March: Shipway.in has awarded its PR mandate to The Yellow Coin Communication. As part of the mandate, TYC Communication will be providing strategic communication services to strengthen the positioning of the brand across the country.
 
EAST OF KAILASH, India - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Shipway.in has awarded its PR mandate to The Yellow Coin Communication. As part of the mandate, TYC Communication will be providing strategic communication services to strengthen the positioning of the brand across the country.

Shipway.in is a Gurugram based shipment tracking firm best known for leveraging the e-commerce companies in India with customised multi-courier tracking services with its expertise.The company is also associated with country's leading cargo/courier brands such as Bluedart, DTDC, FedEx India, Aramex, Delhivery, Gojavas, Ecom Express, DHL India, First Flight, and India Post and caters shipment tracking needs of various e-commerce companies like Flipkart, Amazon, and eBay.

Commenting on the appointment, VikasGarg- Co-Founder of Shipway.in said, "The thinking and strategic framework recommended by the PR team of TYCC was well appreciated. The innovative ideas and the self-motivated team of TYCC resonates with our ideology and we are assured that this partnership will be fruitful for us."

On association with Shipway.in, Geeta Singh – Founder & Director of TYC Communication said, "This is a start of a great association between Shipway.in and TYCC. We have found a partner who believes in our ability to create insight-driven innovative campaigns which influence customer behavior and drive change. We look forward to delivering robust campaigns and deliver path-breaking results that the brand aspires for."

http://www.tyccommunication.com

Click to Share