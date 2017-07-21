News By Tag
"Weekly Digest" – India Heading Towards Deflation
Decimal Point Analytics publishes the latest edition of "Weekly Digest" on 21 July
In this edition, it has reflected on the Indian CPI which has been declared at 1.54% for June'17. This is the first time inflation has breached RBI's band of 2% to 6% which is an indicator that India is headed towards deflation.The above analysis is based on the following premises,
First is the positive shock to the logistics efficiency, due to successful launch of GST in the country.
Second is the successful adoption of Digital India Initiative by the masses and the accruing benefit to the economy.
Lastly it is the better measurement of the CPI inflation itself.
About Decimal Point Analytics
Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data.
Decimal Point Analytics has presence across 4 global locations including the United States, UK and India.
Visit the website at www.decimalpointanalytics.com.
