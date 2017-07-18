 
Credit Card Fraud Detection System released by CustomSoft

CustomSoft released perfect solution to detect Credit Cards frauds. CustomSoft released Credit Card Fraud Detection system to avoid frauds.
 
 
PUNE, India - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Credit Card Fraud detection system is developed to avoid Frauds while making payment through Credit cards. This system mainly based on patterns of Previous transaction history done by the user. This Pattern includes Users geographic Location and some secret code for identity.

If any unusual pattern is detected, the system requires re verification.

The system analyses user credit card data for various characteristics which includes user country, secret code, Previous Transaction history. Based upon previous data of that user the system recognizes unusual patterns in the payment procedure. If transaction made by credit card is more than 2%-3 %of usual transaction amount system will ask for secret code and user will get sms alert and verification code will be sent to the user for authentication. And if authentication fails the card will get blocked and sms alert will be sent to the registered mobile. Card will get blocked incase more than 3 invalid attempts done by user.

Features of the Credit Card Fraud Detection system-

v     Secured login

v     SMS alert

v     Location tracker of payment made

v     User Friendly and Cost effective

v     Review and feedback

v     Facility to add multiple credit cards under single user

CustomSoft a leaning Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia,  Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..

CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.

CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.

To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com

Or send your requirements in info@custom-soft.com

CustomSoft
***@custom-soft.com
