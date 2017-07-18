 
Customer Service is Flares bridal + formal Priority

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Another aspect of business that we take very seriously as the largest bridal store Bay Area has to offer we take pride in the customer service aspect of the industry. We have a full team of professionals here at our shop at all times ready to help our customers find the dresses and the accessories of their dreams to help the bride as well as her mother and the bridesmaids to have the dresses of their dreams for their special day. Whether you want to call ahead of time at 925-939-3306 before you stop in for a fitting appointment, or if you just want to stop in at your convenience we will be here to help you out! If you have any bridesmaids or the mother of the bride that need fitted with a dress, please feel free to bring them along and we will help them find a dress of their dreams, too! If you need accessories we will be happy to help provide those to match your outfit as well.

Our team of full-service professionals will ensure that you find the dress of your dreams when you visit Flare Bridal here in San Francisco, and being the largest bridal store Bay Area has seen we more inventory to offer than any other store in the area. We are all warm, welcoming, friendly, and eager to help in any way we can. Never hesitate to ask for assistance with anything you need.

More than just the professional fitting staff, we also provide a full tailoring service to help fix any parts of the dress that may need adjusted right on-site to make it convenient for the customer to not have to go to a separate tailor to have their dress altered to provide that perfect fit. We also strive to provide the largest bridal store Bay Area discounts as we always have at least 10% off of certain dresses and accessories.

Also feel free to reach to our customer service department with any questions, comments, or concerns you may have. Feel free to email us at flaresbridal@gmail.com or call us at 925-939-3306. You can always also stop and visit us at any time at our physical location at Flares Bridal Formal 1700 Northway Broadway Walnut Creek, California 94596 at any time and we are here to serve you and help you find the outfit of your dreams for your special day!

For more information visit our store or website - http://www.flaresbridal.com

