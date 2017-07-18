News By Tag
Customer Service is Flares bridal + formal Priority
Another aspect of business that we take very seriously as the largest bridal store Bay Area has to offer we take pride in the customer service aspect of the industry.
Our team of full-service professionals will ensure that you find the dress of your dreams when you visit Flare Bridal here in San Francisco, and being the largest bridal store Bay Area has seen we more inventory to offer than any other store in the area. We are all warm, welcoming, friendly, and eager to help in any way we can. Never hesitate to ask for assistance with anything you need.
More than just the professional fitting staff, we also provide a full tailoring service to help fix any parts of the dress that may need adjusted right on-site to make it convenient for the customer to not have to go to a separate tailor to have their dress altered to provide that perfect fit. We also strive to provide the largest bridal store Bay Area discounts as we always have at least 10% off of certain dresses and accessories.
Also feel free to reach to our customer service department with any questions, comments, or concerns you may have. Feel free to email us at flaresbridal@
For more information visit our store or website - http://www.flaresbridal.com
