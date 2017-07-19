 
Industry News





Pennsylvania Home Inventory Professional Earns Industry CIS Designation

Licensee of Nationwide Inventory Professionals and owner of Serenity Assured Inventory Solution recently achieved Certified Inventory Specialist designation.
 
 
PITTSBURGH - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationwide Inventory Professionals announces that Licensee Lavon Kearney has earned the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS) through the National Inventory Certification Association. Achieving this designation confirms her knowledge as the owner of Serenity Assured Inventory Solution LLC to provide quality residential and small business contents inventory services.

There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.

Founder of Nationwide Inventory Professionals, Mike Hartman stated, "We believe in the importance of continuing education, and know the value of being a part of an industry association. This led us to include the 1st year of membership in NICA plus the costs of achieving certification for our Licensees. We are extremely proud that Lavon has chosen to join the other Licensees in achieving this designation."  A requirement for certification and membership with NICA is to agree to conduct business according to the established industry Code of Ethics, successfully complete specified courses, pass the certification exam, and meet additional Continuing Education requirements.

Kearney is pleased to have this certification provided through her License Agreement, "Knowing that Nationwide places such importance on education was one of the reasons I wanted to become a Licensee. It's nice to have the Hartmans champion our growth."

Based in Export, Pennsylvania, Serenity Assured Inventory Solution provides residential and small business disaster preparedness inventory services. Other inventory services offered throughout western Pennsylvania are for estates, collectibles, separation of assets, pre-nuptials, business asset tracking, and buy/sell agreements. For more information, visit http://serenityassuredinventory.com.

About Nationwide Inventory Professionals

Nationwide Inventory Professionals provides a business package and license agreement that offers tried-and-true processes and procedures to compile an efficient personal property inventory service. Licensees receive a comprehensive marketing package, operations guide, downloadable business templates, certification, continued mentoring and coaching, and more. For more information, visit http://NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com.

About National Inventory Certification Association

Established in 2011, the National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge as well as business and professional development resources to help achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. http://nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com.

Contact
Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Cindy Hartman
***@nationwideinventoryprofessionals.com
End
Source:Serenity Assured Inventory Solution
Email:***@nationwideinventoryprofessionals.com
Tags:Home Inventory, Certification, Asset Inventory Services
Industry:Business
Location:Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania - United States
