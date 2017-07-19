News By Tag
Pennsylvania Home Inventory Professional Earns Industry CIS Designation
Licensee of Nationwide Inventory Professionals and owner of Serenity Assured Inventory Solution recently achieved Certified Inventory Specialist designation.
There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.
Founder of Nationwide Inventory Professionals, Mike Hartman stated, "We believe in the importance of continuing education, and know the value of being a part of an industry association. This led us to include the 1st year of membership in NICA plus the costs of achieving certification for our Licensees. We are extremely proud that Lavon has chosen to join the other Licensees in achieving this designation."
Kearney is pleased to have this certification provided through her License Agreement, "Knowing that Nationwide places such importance on education was one of the reasons I wanted to become a Licensee. It's nice to have the Hartmans champion our growth."
Based in Export, Pennsylvania, Serenity Assured Inventory Solution provides residential and small business disaster preparedness inventory services. Other inventory services offered throughout western Pennsylvania are for estates, collectibles, separation of assets, pre-nuptials, business asset tracking, and buy/sell agreements. For more information, visit http://serenityassuredinventory.com.
About Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Nationwide Inventory Professionals provides a business package and license agreement that offers tried-and-true processes and procedures to compile an efficient personal property inventory service. Licensees receive a comprehensive marketing package, operations guide, downloadable business templates, certification, continued mentoring and coaching, and more. For more information, visit http://NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com.
About National Inventory Certification Association
Established in 2011, the National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge as well as business and professional development resources to help achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. http://nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com.
