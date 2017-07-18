News By Tag
EvacServices releases industry-first electronic attendance registers
This innovation was successfully trialled in May 2017 and will be rolled out across the business within the year.
Digitising attendance tracking
Using the app, EvacConnect, participants simply search for their names and electronically sign for attendance. If their names are not yet on the list, registration only takes seconds. This innovation allows participants to focus more on the training sessions instead of worrying about logging in for attendance.
Attendance information automatically goes into the system seamlessly without the need for encoding, cutting time spent by 80 percent. For end-users, this means reduced manual work and faster certificate issuance.
Future release
EvacServices focuses on further improving this feature. Currently, participants use a tablet to register attendance. Future release will include mobile compatibility and the ability to sign in using participants' mobile phones.
For more information, visit us at http://evacservices.com.au/
Media Contact
Jennifer Javier
1300 922 437
***@evacgroup.com.au
