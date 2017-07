July 24: Yemen Cholera, N. Korea Hunger, Venezuela…Weekly Voting Results Report on Current A

Contact

-- Contact: Jean Cao, Executive Director+852 53609885jean@sevenbilliontoday.comHong Kong (24 July, 2017) — Seven Billion Today (sevenbilliontoday.com), a new social media platform with a conscience, has been launched across the world, designed for people, charities and NGOs to post and raise awareness of the issues affecting mankind today.Top votes of last week on Seven Billion Today:1. Yemen Cholera Worst on Record: Oxfam82% of voters think the ongoing civil war is responsible for the worst cholera crisis in Yemen.2. N. Korea: Worst Drought in 16 Years Threatens Supplies50% of respondents believe the international community should loosen sanctions on North Korea because of its severe food shortages.3. Charities Urge UN to Blacklist Saudi Coalition in Yemen67% of voters support Saudi-led coalition being blacklisted by UN for attacking civilians in Yemen.4. Venezuelan Assembly Triggers Economic Recovery, or Violence?31% of voters think Constituent Assembly is an available path to peace and recovery in Venezuela.5. US, Japan Cautious to S. Korea's Proposal to Talk with North53% of people think the talk is the likeliest way to end the crisis over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.6. Saudi Woman Sparks Controversy with "Mini-skirt Video"Only 22% of respondents think the Saudi woman in the video should be punished for breaking the traditional dress code.7. Displaced IS Families Left in Iraq Pay Prices for Militants57% of respondents think families of Islamic State militants should be isolated from other civilians during rehabilitation.Get involved on: sevenbilliontoday.com To find out more visit us or email Jean Cao, Executive Director, via email: jean@sevenbilliontoday.com ( mailto:jean@ sevenbilliontoday.com? subject=To%20Seven% 20Bi... ).About Company: Seven Billion Today donates its profits to causes, charities or NGOs that the community nominates on a monthly basisThe platform is available to all participants on a zero-cost basis.We live in a time when greed and profit, corruption, injustice, inequality, conflict and bureaucracy reigns. As humanity, we see poverty, crime, sickness, famine, environmental decay, war, displacement, and hopelessness borne out of poor governance and profiteering.We have had enough. Seven Billion Today is where we meet, share our views, get heard, be counted and make a difference - because together, we can.Users can get involved by:- Posting articles, images and videos about issues or projects you are passionate about- Creating polls, and voting on different topics- Connecting with and messaging like-minded people across the planet