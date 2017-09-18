Melba Moore Live In Concert At Chayz Lounge!

Chayz Lounge welcomes legendary singer/actress and Tony Award winner, MELBA MOORE live in concert.

Contact: Chaye Alexander, 803-563-8375

Website: ChayzLounge.com

-- Chayz Lounge is pleased to present the legendary singer and award-winning actress, Melba Moore, live in concert for two shows on Sunday, October 15, 2017. This event offers an up close and personal experience with the Tony Award Winner and 4-time Grammy Nominee. Opening for Melba Moore is singer/songwriter, Brittany Turnipseed. Tickets are $49 per person and can be purchased online at ChayzLounge.com or in person at Chayz Lounge, 923 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201.Melba Moore was destined to be a Star! It could have been her Grammy-nominated cover of the Aretha Franklin classic "Lean On Me" or her Tony Award-winning performance as 'LuttieBelle GussieMae Jenkins' in Purlie, or when she became the first African-American woman to perform the role of Fantine in Les Misérables that solidified her place in America's hearts."Music is what God allows me to do," declares Melba Moore. Born into a musical family, music chose Melba. Her father was the legendary big band leader Teddy Hill and her mother, Bonnie Davis, had a #1 hit on the R&B charts with the song "Don't Stop Now." At the encouragement of her parents, Melba pursued music education at Montclair State University; however, her inner voice told her she had to see if she had the chops to make it as a performer. Melba's stepfather (pianist Clement Moorman) introduced her to several agents which led to some studio work and eventually an audition that landed her a role in the classic "on Broadway in 1969. It was in "Hair" that Melba became the first African American woman to replace a white actress, who happened to be the acclaimed Diane Keaton, in a lead role on Broadway. One year later, she starred in Purlie, which earned her a Tony Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her portrayal as 'Lutiebelle.' At that time, Melba Moore was one of the first Black women to win a Tony Award. She was also the first female pop/R&B artist to do a non-operatic solo concert at New York City's Metropolitan Opera House and at the Olympia in Paris.That success was followed by appearances in film, television, and recording ventures. In 1975, she married Charles Huggins. The two formed Hush Productions and began managing and producing artists, the most famous being Freddie Jackson. In the 80s and 90s, Melba Moore gifted us with classic jams like "Lean On Me," "This Is It," "You Stepped Into My Life," wcj "Love's Comin' At Ya," "Livin' For Your Love," and "A Little Bit More," a duet with Freddie Jackson and Moore' first number one song. The year was 1986. Also released in the same year, "Falling" claimed the top spot on the charts. Thereafter, Moore released seven more singles. Two were Top 20 hits and three were Top Ten hits, including her version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which was entered into the United States Congressional Record as the official Negro National Anthem and was named an 'American Aural Treasure' by the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.Melba was born to shine. In spite of the personal and professional hardships that resulted from an unforeseen misfortune, Moore was able to rebound. In 1996 she released "Happy Together" and in 1998 she began touring the country with her one-woman autobiographical musical Sweet Songs of the Soul. She is honorably one of the top singers the R&B world has ever known and this can be supported by her admirable chart activity, which dates back to 1975. In 2003 she was featured in the film The Fighting Temptations, and in 2009 she released "The Gift of Love," an album of duets; featuring R&B singer Phil Perry.With over 40 years in the industry, the resilient singer and Broadway actress continues to create new music for fans to enjoy and shows no signs of slowing down. This multifaceted artist/philanthropist is always reaching deeper, pressing harder, challenging herself; keeping her audience on the edge of their seats, knowing that whatever happens next will be at least, as exciting as what happened before.Catch Melba live in concert October 15 at Chayz Lounge!Melba Moore is available for phone interviews. For more information and scheduling, please contact Ron Richardson at (347) 658-8159.