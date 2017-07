Arsenic and Old Lace at Odyssey

A revival of Joseph Kesserling's infectiously funny black comedy about two little-old-lady aunts who see killing as an act of charity. Good, macabre fun!

Contact

Lucy Pollak Public Relations

***@lucypr.com Lucy Pollak Public Relations

End

-- Joseph Kesserling's laugh-out-loud comedy about two murderous old ladies, a Theodore Roosevelt impersonator, a Boris Karloff look-alike and a theater critic in love runs Aug. 26 thru Oct. 8 at the Odyssey Theatre in West L.A..Just as Mortimer and Elaine venture to share news of their engagement with his seemingly harmless little-old-lady aunts, Mortimer discovers the sisters' proclivity for murdering lonely old men. Add his crazy brothers Teddy, who thinks he's Theodore Roosevelt, and homicidal maniac Jonathan, who looks like Boris Karrloff, and the result is a mix of laugh-out-loud hilarity and macabre mayhem."The irreverence in this play is just delicious," says the director, Elina de Santos. "It's one of the funniest plays I've ever read, and it plays like crazy. Don't we all just need a good laugh these days?"debuted on Broadway in 1941.theater critic Brooks Atkinson wrote that it was "so funny none of us will ever forget it." Thecalled it "riotously hilarious," and thepronounced it "side-splitting and terrific." It went on to play 1,444 performances and was made into a now-classic film directed by Frank Capra and starring Cary Grant.Performances oftake place onandatandatfromthrough. Additional weeknight performances are scheduled on; and, all atTickets areon Wednesdays and Thursdays;on Fridays; andon Saturdays and Sundays. Children ages 8-12 are. There will beon Wednesday, Sept. 13; and Thursday, Oct. 5. Theisat the Odyssey: enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and mingle with the cast after the show.Theis located at.,. For reservations and information, call (or go to OdysseyTheatre.com