Downtown Culver City's Third Wednesday Centennial Grand Finale

Downtown Culver City winds up its year-long Centennial Celebration with a delicious party! Downtown's culinary stars will be on full display during this ticketed, outdoor tasting event.
 
 
CULVER CITY, Calif. - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- From pizza to poke, sliders to souvlaki – Downtown Culver City has a world of great food, and you can taste the very best of it for one low price. Stroll through the twinkle-lit streets, tasting as you go, and enjoy live music, family fun, photo opportunities and more. Over 20 participants include Akasha, AR Cucina, City Tavern, Novecento Pasta & Grill, Rush Street and The Culver Hotel. Downtown Culver City took first place for it's Centennial kick-off "Taste," winning California/Nevada Festivals and Event Association's "Celebration Award." Come savor and sip for yourself. Wed., Aug. 16 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.;

Take advantage of Downtown's universal valet parking system: drop your car off at any one of four convenient locations, then pick it up at another. Free parking is also available for up to one hour in any of Downtown's three municipal parking structures.

Wed., Aug. 16 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.  Downtown Culver City is located south of the 10 Freeway and east of the 405, between the intersection of Culver and Washington Blvds and Duquesne Ave.

Tickets are  for adults 12 and up are $20 (in advance) and $25 (at the door). Children ages 3-11are $12 (in advance) and $15 (at the door).

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to  www.downtownculvercity.com.

Source:Downtown Culver City
Tags:Downtown Culver City, Third Wednesdays, Centennial Finale
Industry:Event
Location:Culver City - California - United States
