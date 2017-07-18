News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Downtown Culver City's Third Wednesday Centennial Grand Finale
Downtown Culver City winds up its year-long Centennial Celebration with a delicious party! Downtown's culinary stars will be on full display during this ticketed, outdoor tasting event.
Take advantage of Downtown's universal valet parking system: drop your car off at any one of four convenient locations, then pick it up at another. Free parking is also available for up to one hour in any of Downtown's three municipal parking structures.
Wed., Aug. 16 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Downtown Culver City is located south of the 10 Freeway and east of the 405, between the intersection of Culver and Washington Blvds and Duquesne Ave.
Tickets are for adults 12 and up are $20 (in advance) and $25 (at the door). Children ages 3-11are $12 (in advance) and $15 (at the door).
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.downtownculvercity.com.
Contact
Lucy Pollak Public Relations
***@lucypr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse