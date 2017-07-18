 
News By Tag
* Food
* Food-networks
* Food Lovers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

GlobalSpotz Introduces a New Service Industries Delivery Platform Utilizing Contextual Networks

While business services are normally delivered to consumers via the Internet in the form of websites, GlobalSpotz has created a new delivery platform for service industries based on contextual networks.
 
 
Contextual Networks
Contextual Networks
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Food
Food-networks
Food Lovers

Industry:
Food

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
Products

SAN FRANCISCO - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- In today's mobile world, everything is done through social networking.  While Internet search engines, like Google and Bing, provide a means to find the services you're looking for, they aren't connected to the socially networked world we live in.  And, once you submit your search, you have to parse through the search results in order to find what satisfies the intentions of your search.

GlobalSpotz has created a solution to this conundrum in the form of contextual networking called "fabric networks".  Aptly named because of their contextual relationship to a specific service industry, creating a "fabric" of multi-threaded networks based on the context of the service industry and connected to social networking platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

The first implementation of this new networking technology is for the Food & Beverage service industry where consumers can now find anything they're looking for in the way of food and drink without having to search for it.  This new contextual network is accessed through a "network hub application" called FoodieSpotz, providing consumers with access to 45 unique industry specific "fabric networks" based on the contextual affinities for cuisines and food types.

Food & Beverage businesses that are signed up on the GlobalSpotz PROMOS™ Customer Network platform are listed on these "fabric networks" and have their own white labeled mobile e-commerce network portal app that provides consumers with their menus and promotional offers and the ability to order and earn rewards.  Additionally, these businesses can link users to their white-labeled mobile e-commerce network portal app by simply putting an ICON or link on their current websites.

Food & Beverage businesses that are not on the GlobalSpotz PROMOS™ Customer Network platform, but are found on the Foursquare network, are also listed on these new contextual "fabric networks".  And, the GlobalSpotz "fabric networking" platform dynamically generates a mobile e-commerce network portal app for any Foursquare listed location on-demand by the consumer, enabling the consumer with the ability to order directly from that Foursquare listed business and earn rewards as well.

Currently, there are more than 400,000 restaurants listed on the various Food & Beverage "fabric networks" across 45 different cuisine and food types.  More than adequate for finding an eating establishment to satisfy your hunger or thirst needs and all with just a couple of taps on your phone, without having to "search" for it.

While the Food & Beverage service industry is the first application for this new networking technology, the GlobalSpotz contextual networking platform has been architected to work seamlessly across all current service industries identified by the US Department of Labor.

To experience the "no search - tap to find" contextual networks for yourself -

Simply go to - https://foodiespotz.com - join the network and find anything you want in Food & Beverage with just a tap or two on your phone!

To get your business listed on these new contextual networks and the PROMOS™ Customer Network platform -

Please call (408) 400-7198 menu option #1 or email info@promospotz.com

Contact
Phillip J. Thoren, CEO
GlobalSpotz, Inc.
(408) 400-7198 (menu option #1)
***@globalspotz.com
End
Source:
Email:***@globalspotz.com
Posted By:***@globalspotz.com Email Verified
Tags:Food, Food-networks, Food Lovers
Industry:Food
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GlobalSpotz, Inc. PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Jul 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share