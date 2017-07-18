News By Tag
Carl B. Phillips Appearing in Atlanta, GA at the Gospel Music Workshop of America
Poignant song "Fresh Anointing" to be presented during New Music Seminar with available Sheet Music
Carl will start the day at 9:00 am, by presenting the soul stirring original selection "Fresh Anointing", from his debut cd "Great Rain", during the New Music Seminar of GMWA. Out of over 300 songs submitted, Carl is honored that he has an opportunity to share this timeless song to an audience in search of the next great gospel song to present to their music ministry. Sheet music for "Fresh Anointing" will be available at the convention and also available for online purchase through Carl's website.
At 2pm, Carl will be appearing during the New Artist Showcase, sharing a rousing rendition of his latest single "Meeting In The Air". The 3rd single from his latest cd, is one of two songs by Carl that have appeared on the Nielsen / BDS Top-500 Gospel Singles Chart, in addition to being nominated for a Detroit Music Award.
Another highlight of Carl's appearance at GMWA will be the release of a live performance video of Carl B. Phillips and Friends performing songs from the cd "Great Rain". The video includes the 3 radio singles, "Meeting In The Air", "I Know What God Did Last Summer" and "Great Rain". Other songs included are "Fresh Anointing" and "God Dwells In Praise". The individual songs and the full-length videos will all be available for viewing on Carl's YouTube Channel.
Carl is excited about the opportunities to share his music during GMWA, which has a rich history of gospel music and has been the birthplace and proven grounds for many of today's top gospel artist.
About Carl B. Phillips
Since releasing his debut CD "Great Rain" in 2016, Carl has traveled throughout the US with live performances in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville and Chicago. He's also appeared on the television shows TCT Live, Atlanta Live, and Dr. Bobby Jones Presents. Two singles from his CD, "I Know What God Did Last Summer" and "Meeting In The Air" charted on the Nielsen / BDS Top-500 Gospel Singles Chart, in addition he's been nominated for a Detroit Music Awards, the Rhythm of Gospel Awards, and the Independent Gospel Artist Radio Alliance Awards.
For the past 40 years Carl has served in the Music Department of Greater Christ Temple in various capacities including his current role as Minister of Music. It is at Greater Christ Temple under the leadership of his pastor, Bishop Carl E. Holland; Carl developed and perfected his musical gifts.
Carl B. Phillips and Friends cd "Great Rain" is available on all digital outlets and through Carl's website. Also Carl's music can be streamed on Pandora, Spotify, and Apple Music.
For more information visit http://carlbphillips.com
Follow @carlbphillips on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Soundcloud and Reverbnation.
