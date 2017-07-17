 
Industry News





Antique Sterling Silver Trophy Bowl on Sales - For a limited time

This Black, Starr & Frost piece is from 1890. Very rare and historic. Take the time to discover this and much, much more at Nelson and Nelson Antiques of New York City.
 
 
NEW YORK - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Wonderful and Historic Sterling Silver Horse Racing Trophy Bowl (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1362187/enlargement1362187nelson.html)

On Sale at reduced pricing for a limited time:

Sale Price: $24,375.00
Listed Price $37,500.00

Historic sterling silver horse trophy. Made by Black, Starr & Frost in New York, ca 1890. Oval bowl with scrolled turned-down branch rim and s-scroll end handles. Raised oval foot with volute scrolls and leaves. Rim has pierced laurel with applied saddle and stirrups and cast horse heads in horse shoes.

In well are engraved the winners' names from 1953 to 1989 of the Mary Alice Brown Painter Memorial Challenge Race.

The Brown family were active breeders and racers, and one forbear was a founder of the Jockey Club in 1894. Hallmarked. Fine condition.

Dimensions: H 8 3/8 x W 22 1/4 x D 16 1/2 in. Weight: 142 troy ounces.

Take a peek:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1362187/Wond... (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1362187/Wonderful-Historic-Sterling-Silver-Horse-Racing-Trophy-Bowl)

No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.

We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.

See more at:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com

"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years.

"All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."

Steve Nelson

Contact
Steve Nelson
6468635416
***@aol.com
End
