July 2017





Film Director Mohamed Roshdy released a new video clip "Matestahlish"

A new video clip "Matestahlis" by the singer Ahmed Moustafa NiiiS. VFX Director By Mohamed Roshdy VFX Production by MotchiRotchi
 
 
Film Director Mohamed Roshdy
Film Director Mohamed Roshdy
CAIRO, Egypt - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Film Director Mohamed Roshdy released a new video clip "Matestahlish"

https://vimeo.com/214349129

Lyrics By Mohamed Shennawe
Melody By Ahmed Moustafa – NiiiS
Arranged By Karim Ossama
Guitars By Moustafa Aslan
Strings By Mohamed Kamal Zaki
Recorded By Maher Salah
Mixed & Mastered By Nashaat Nasr El Din
Photography By Mohamed Atlam
Hair Styling By Mado
Fashion Heba Edris
Makeup Artist Lamis Ayyad
Art Directory A'Rahman Masry
Editing & Coloring Nabil Mekkawy
VFX Director By Mohamed Roshdy
VFX Production by MotchiRotchi
DOP Ola El Mallah
Directed By Tarek Eldemery


Mohamed Roshdy is an Egyptian filmmaker who has gained extensive experience behind the camera directing TV commercials, documentaries and corporate videos for many reputable companies across the Middle-East and Europe. Roshdy then went to direct several public awareness messages and music videos.

Mohamed Roshdy has won many awards in producing and directing many tv commercials in the last 5 years.

Official website: https://www.mohamed-roshdy.com

Twitter: @Director_Roshdy

Facebook: @Director.Roshdy

Instagram: @Director_Roshdy

https://www.motchirotchi.com

Media Contact
Film Director Mohamed Roshdy
+201007711163
mohamed@mohamed-roshdy.com
Source:
Email:***@mohamed-roshdy.com
