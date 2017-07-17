News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Film Director Mohamed Roshdy released a new video clip "Matestahlish"
A new video clip "Matestahlis" by the singer Ahmed Moustafa NiiiS. VFX Director By Mohamed Roshdy VFX Production by MotchiRotchi
https://vimeo.com/
Lyrics By Mohamed Shennawe
Melody By Ahmed Moustafa – NiiiS
Arranged By Karim Ossama
Guitars By Moustafa Aslan
Strings By Mohamed Kamal Zaki
Recorded By Maher Salah
Mixed & Mastered By Nashaat Nasr El Din
Photography By Mohamed Atlam
Hair Styling By Mado
Fashion Heba Edris
Makeup Artist Lamis Ayyad
Art Directory A'Rahman Masry
Editing & Coloring Nabil Mekkawy
VFX Director By Mohamed Roshdy
VFX Production by MotchiRotchi
DOP Ola El Mallah
Directed By Tarek Eldemery
Mohamed Roshdy is an Egyptian filmmaker who has gained extensive experience behind the camera directing TV commercials, documentaries and corporate videos for many reputable companies across the Middle-East and Europe. Roshdy then went to direct several public awareness messages and music videos.
Mohamed Roshdy has won many awards in producing and directing many tv commercials in the last 5 years.
Official website: https://www.mohamed-
Twitter: @Director_Roshdy
Facebook: @Director.Roshdy
Instagram: @Director_Roshdy
https://www.motchirotchi.com
Media Contact
Film Director Mohamed Roshdy
+201007711163
mohamed@mohamed-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse