Film Director Mohamed Roshdy released a new video clip "Matestahlish"

A new video clip "Matestahlis" by the singer Ahmed Moustafa NiiiS. VFX Director By Mohamed Roshdy VFX Production by MotchiRotchi

-- Film Directorreleased a new video clip "Matestahlish"https://vimeo.com/214349129Lyrics By Mohamed ShennaweMelody By Ahmed Moustafa – NiiiSArranged By Karim OssamaGuitars By Moustafa AslanStrings By Mohamed Kamal ZakiRecorded By Maher SalahMixed & Mastered By Nashaat Nasr El DinPhotography By Mohamed AtlamHair Styling By MadoFashion Heba EdrisMakeup Artist Lamis AyyadArt Directory A'Rahman MasryEditing & Coloring Nabil MekkawyVFX Director By Mohamed RoshdyVFX Production by MotchiRotchiDOP Ola El MallahDirected By Tarek EldemeryMohamed Roshdy is an Egyptian filmmaker who has gained extensive experience behind the camera directing TV commercials, documentaries and corporate videos for many reputable companies across the Middle-East and Europe. Roshdy then went to direct several public awareness messages and music videos.Mohamed Roshdy has won many awards in producing and directing many tv commercials in the last 5 years.Official website: https://www.mohamed- roshdy.com Twitter: @Director_RoshdyFacebook: @Director.RoshdyInstagram: @Director_Roshdyhttps://www.motchirotchi.com