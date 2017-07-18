Good News for Agatha Christie Fans

Seven Newly-Adapted Agatha Christie Whodunits Coming to Amazon

Contact

Meridith Berk

***@gmail.com Meridith Berk

End

-- Having reached a deal for exclusive streaming rights, Amazon will soon be delivering the latest adaptations of Agatha Christie stories.Production has already begun on this version of Christie's 1958 novel "Ordeal by Innocence", the first of seven stories slated to be released with exclusive streaming rights on Amazon."Ordeal by Innocence" tells the story of a young man, Jacko Argyle, falsely convicted of his mother's murder. The revelation of his alibi and innocence opens the door to the real murderer having the need to strike once more. This novel stands out as being one of Agatha Christie's own two favorites. (The other is "Crooked House".If you are an Agatha Christie fan you will want to be sure you haven't missed a single one of her novels or short stories. None of the movie or television adaptations that have been produced over the years come close to the originals. And now is the perfect time to catch up on the ones you may have missed. This is why the staff at Ultimate Reading List have put together an EBook listing the novels and stories in the best reading order with short descriptions of each.This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy each Agatha Christie story within each series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order.The book has been written is two separate sections. The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.Made for Nook (or other E-Reader)Books and stories listed by publication dateEach is shown with their numerical place in the seriesEvery book and story includes a short summaryAt the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Agatha Christie books and stories. Use your E-Reader highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.With links to purchase, directly from Barnes and Noble, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Agatha Christie fan.The book is available from Barnes and Noble by going to:Avid ReaderBestReadingOrder@gmail.comOld Town Publishing