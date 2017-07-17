News By Tag
The King of Spoken Word Poetry Returns with New Music!!!
Montice Harmon is back with an all new album called "Eclipse."
At the beginning of his career, he often cited Brandy Norwood as his biggest musical inspirations. He has cited singers Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, and Stevie Wonder as being his major vocal influences.
Harmon's initial sound is contemporary Hip Hop and R&B, heavily rooted in spoken word poetry music. His lyrics speaks of various types of love, life, and understanding from casual and friendly love to romantic and spiritual affairs. Influenced vocally by Norwood and Jackson, he incorporated a ballad-heavy style and an adult contemporary feel into his urban-poetic-
His latest release EP "Love and Lessons" saw Harmon abandon his soft spoken like appeal for a more adult and sensual edginess. Along with his image, his voice has gone through a major change, trading his soft rasp voice for a now deeper and warmer voice that has acquired a somewhat throatier, smoky edge grounded in soulful poetry. His music also reflected the change, as songs like "Take My Hand (Come with Me)" and "Sad & Lonely" explored more adult, sexual topics, and a sound that blended his previous soft urban-poetry sound with heavy influences of garage, glitch, and electro funk as it is on his sophomore album 'Eclipse," which changes how poetry is created and developed. This go round Mr. Harmon invites his alto ego into his music and dominates Hip Hop and R&B with a new sound no other poet has created.
Harmon voice that has often been described as low, soft, raspy, and husky by music critics and Harmon himself.
Eclipse is Montice Harmon's sophomore album containing 17 new tracks available Aug 21, 2017. The album can be pre-ordered on the poets website, ITunes Music, Amazon and Google Music.
Stream the album on Spotify, Google Music, Amazon Music, etc August 21, 2017
