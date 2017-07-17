News By Tag
Des Plaines Office Equipment President says company is "business as usual"
Wind damage to Elk Grove Village building means company will operate from its two other locations during repairs...
Chip Miceli, President and co-owner of Des Plaines Office Equipment, said that the storm caused considerable damage throughout the area, with hail, microbursts and pounding rain. Friday afternoon around 4:50 p.m. a microburst tore away the building's roof, while several dozen of the firm's 70 employees were there. "First and foremost, we are grateful that there were no injuries," he said. "We can replace a building – and we will. Our first concern was making certain everyone was o.k."
He added, "And, our other high priority is to make certain that our customers continue to receive the same high level of service that they have come to expect."
As repairs to the Elk Grove Village building begin, Miceli said that the company will operate from its two other locations – one in nearby downtown Chicago (211 West Wacker Drive) and the other in Rockford. Immediately following the incident, the team moved its Network Operations Center to the Chicago location, and they have re-assigned personnel normally based in Elk Grove Village to the other two locations. In addition to the two Des Plaines Office Equipment locations, the company also has several satellite locations in Indiana. "It will require reshuffling of resources temporarily, but we won't miss a beat," Miceli said, of the company that he and his brother Victor have run since the late 1980s.
"Our technicians are on the road, as always, our phones are up and running, and we are open for business," said Miceli.
Miceli said it is possible that the firm may lease some additional space in Elk Grove Village while their building is being completed.
All means of contacting the company are the same; the central phone line, 847-879-6400 will connect callers to the right department and person.
He added, "We are grateful to the people of Elk Grove Village for their support, and we thank the emergency response people from this community for their assistance. I want to assure our customers that we are here to continue to serve them. We will update everyone on the progress of the reconstruction of the Elk Grove Village building and we thank you for your patience during this time."
About Des Plaines Office Equipment
Des Plaines Office Equipment (DPOE, www.dpoe.com), is a leader in the field of print management, including multi-function printers and It/technology solutions, serving the greater Chicago area since 1955. Today, DPOE operates three locations: its headquarters in Elk Grove Village, and a location in Chicago (211 West Wacker Drive) and Rockford (Loves Park, IL). Des Plaines Office Equipment (DPOE) is a leading provider of Sharp office equipment, Oki Data, HP, Kyocera and Toshiba (telephone systems). The company has additionally added the Sharp Aquos Board, an interactive display system, and customized video wall to its product line. DPOE provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm is a consistent winner of Sharp Document's Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence, and was named a 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014,2015 and 2016 Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging. DPOE maintains corporate headquarters at 1020 Bonaventure Drive, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. The firm is active in a number of area civic organizations, including the Greater O'Hare Business Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council, the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce and the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit www.dpoe.com. You can also find the company on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/
