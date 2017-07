Crisis Magazine Hosts "The Crisis Today" Radio Show Live at NAACP Convention in Baltimore July 25

The Crisis Publisher & Host Judge Laura Blackburne Talks Tactics with Top NAACP Officials on How Communities Can Speak Out on Their Rights. Founded in 1910 by W.E.B. DuBois, NAACP's The Crisis is Oldest African American Magazine Published in US.

Rep Maxine Waters on cover NAACP The Crisis Magazine Spring 2017

Contact

India Artis, The Crisis

***@naacpnet.org India Artis, The Crisis

End

-- "The Crisis Today," the talk radio show hosted by retired Judge Laura D. Blackburne, chairman and publisher of The Crisis Publishing Company, Inc., will discuss community activism tactics with leading NAACP Branch Presidents and NAACP State Officials in a live broadcast from the NAACP Convention on Tuesday, July 25 from 1:00pm – 2:00pm EST.It will be heard on New York's WTHE1520 AM and listeners can tune in at www.wthe1520am or www.tunein.com."The Crisis Today" is a weekly radio show that speaks to the issues that affect communities of color and focuses on the NAACP's strategic plan on political representative, economic development, culture, education, healthcare, public safety, criminal justice and voting rights."These are critical times when the most fundamental institutions of our society are being compromised,"said Judge Blackburne. "We cannot allow the clock to be turned back to the "bad" old days. This is not a partisan battle since all Americas of any race, religion or national origin will be deprived of their rights to freedom and justice if we remain mute now."Political tactics that she advocates are visiting the offices of local elected offices and local media. "Express your concern to local officials that our very democratic society is in serious jeopardy. Write your elected officials of both major parties even if you did not vote for them. Visit their local offices," Judge Blackburne stressed. "Visit your newspaper to let them know that you will not give up or given in to this blatant assault on our American values of freedom and justice for all."To Judge Blackburne, the most "lethal weapon" in making change is to vote. "We must use it or we will lose it," she said. "We must raise our voices from every possible platform or risk losing the right to speak up and speak out."The Spring 2017 issue ofmagazine examines Black women creating political and social change. It features a cover profile of dynamic Congresswoman Maxine Waters. "The Crisis Today" airs on New York's WTHE-AM and Fayetteville, North Carolina's WCCG-FM and via the web every Tuesday from 1:00pm – 2:00pm EST. For more information, check out www.thecrisismagazine.com and follow on Twitter at @thecrisismag ( https://twitter.com/ thecrisismag ) ‏ and on FACEBOOK.At 107 years-old,is the NAACP's official journal. In November 1910, the premier issue of, was launched under the leadership of Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois, the renowned journalist, historian and civil rights leader. The Crisis is considered the publication that nurtured the Harlem Renaissance. Among the outstanding contributors during the early period were James Weldon Johnson, Claude McKay, H.L. Mencken, Jean Toomer, Jessie Fauset, Oswald Garrison Villard, Clarence Darrow, Mary White Ovington and Horace Mann Bond. Langston Hughes was first published his signature poem "The Negro Speaks of Rivers" inin 1921.magazine, is the oldest continually published Black magazine in America. Over 1,000 issues ofhave been published over the decades chronicling the history of Black America and the African Diaspora.has also been instrumental in marketing the NAACP's acclaimed Image Awards. Today,continues as a quarterly journal of covering newsmakers in civil rights, history, politics and culture.