Thriller Author Bryan Alaspa Signs Publishing Deal with Beacon Publishing Group
New Horror Suspense Novel S.P.I.D.A.R. to be released later this year in audiobook, hardcover, paperback and ebook formats in all platforms!
"I am honored to be published by a company that has also done releases for horror legend Clive Barker and my friend Michael Bray," said the author from his Chicago, IL, offices. "This is a major step for me and for the first time one of my novels will be available in a variety of formats for all tastes. This is huge and I am very excited."
S.P.I.D.A.R. tells the story of Whittier, Alaska, where the residents all live in one tower and are isolated from the rest of the world from a mountain on one side and the ocean on the other. Just before a massive snowstorm hits the area, a body washes up from the Esther Island labs across the bay. The body erupts into thousands of tiny bio-mechanical spiders that can control a person by plugging into their brains and use victims to produce even more offspring. The residents of Whittier are in a fight for their lives to stop them from destroying their world, and the rest of it if they get over the mountain.
"It's one of the scariest novels I think I've ever written," said Mr. Alaspa. "If you suffer from arachnophobia, you may want to skip this one. This one will give you nightmares."
The novel will be available in hardcover, paperback, ebook (all platforms), and audiobook. The exact publication date has not yet been announced, but will be ready soon.
Beacon Publishing Group is an award-winning independent publisher of books and audiobooks. They publish a variety of authors and genres, but fiction and non-fiction.
About Bryan W. Alaspa:
Bryan Alaspa is an author born and raised in Chicago, IL. He has been writing in one form or another since he sat down at his mom's electric typewriter in the third grade. He is the author of more than 30 books and novels in the horror, thriller, suspense, mystery, and detective genres. In non-fiction he has written historical and true crime books. He lives near Chicago with his wife and three dogs. For more information, and to sign up for his newsletter, visit his website at http://www.bryanwalaspa.com.
