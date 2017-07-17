News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
OliveBox Subscription Box is Going Seasonal
New York's favorite subscription box service will offer a whole new image and service.
Since its launch in 2010, Olive Box has become a nationwide staple for gift-givers and whimsy-seekers of all ages. Its parent company, Pink Olive, has brick and mortar locations in New York City's East Village, West Village, Park Slope, and Williamsburg neighborhoods, and most recently in the Hudson Valley too — each offering a unique of collection of whimsical gifts and paper goods.
"We're so excited to offer a unique service with impeccable taste," says Founder and Chief Buyer Grace Kang. "Our subscribers love the never-before-
Kang is a former successful buyer for Bloomingdales, Saks and Barney's New York, and her team of Pink Olive buyers constantly seeks out the best of the best, curating an eclectic mix of stationery,art, jewelry, books and vintage finds. OliveBox features the best of local and independent designers, including favorites from Dear Hancock, Mr. Boddington, Big Picture Farm, Moglea, Rifle Paper Co and more.
Pink Olive''s mission is to inspire and celebrate the little things — one person, one gift, and one neighborhood at a time, a message that translates directly into oure newly updated OliveBox service.
Pink Olive headquarters can be found at 439 E 9th St, in New York City. Please follow @myolivebox on Instagram or sign up for the mailing list at myolivebox.com for details.
Contact
OliveBox
***@myolivebox.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse