 
News By Tag
* Unique Gifts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
23222120191817


OliveBox Subscription Box is Going Seasonal

New York's favorite subscription box service will offer a whole new image and service.
 
NEW YORK - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Pink Olive, the best NYC gift shop of 2015 as voted by the Village Voice, is relaunching its beloved OliveBox service in Fall 2017.

Since its launch in 2010, Olive Box has become a nationwide staple for gift-givers and whimsy-seekers of all ages. Its parent company, Pink Olive, has brick and mortar locations in New York City's East Village, West Village, Park Slope, and Williamsburg neighborhoods, and most recently in the Hudson Valley too — each offering a unique of collection of whimsical gifts and paper goods.

"We're so excited to offer a unique service with impeccable taste," says Founder and Chief Buyer Grace Kang. "Our subscribers love the never-before-found curation and personal touch." The new service will feature a rotating choice of themes, seasonally, that subscribers or one-time customers can select.

Kang is a former successful buyer for Bloomingdales, Saks and Barney's New York, and her team of Pink Olive buyers constantly seeks out the best of the best, curating an eclectic mix of stationery,art, jewelry, books and vintage finds. OliveBox features the best of local and independent designers, including favorites from Dear Hancock, Mr. Boddington, Big Picture Farm, Moglea, Rifle Paper Co and more.

Pink Olive''s mission is to inspire and celebrate the little things — one person, one gift, and one neighborhood at a time, a message that translates directly into oure newly updated OliveBox service.

Pink Olive headquarters can be found at 439 E 9th St, in New York City. Please follow @myolivebox on Instagram or sign up for the mailing list at myolivebox.com for details.

Contact
OliveBox
***@myolivebox.com
End
Source:OliveBox
Email:***@myolivebox.com
Tags:Unique Gifts
Industry:Shopping
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pink Olive PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Jul 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share