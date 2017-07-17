 
Fall tour offers "behind the scenes" peek at Perkasie and Sellersville

Set for September 23, the events will give visitors an opportunity explore two hidden gems in Upper Bucks County.
 
 
Tour logo
Tour logo
 
PERKASIE, Pa. - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- From a free ride on the historic Perkasie carousel to a guided tour of the Washington House and Sellersville Theater, "P.S. I Love You!" will pull back the curtain on two of Upper Bucks County's often overlooked boroughs.

Scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. on September 23, "P.S. I Love You" will give visitors an opportunity to learn about the area's rich history and promising future. The event is presented by the Arts & Culture Council of Bucks County with support from the Upper Bucks Chamber of Commerce.

Perkasie and Sellersville are neighboring communities that have a rich history (dating back to the 1700's), and are the homes to many talented local artists, art galleries, cultural attractions and thriving new businesses.

The primary goal of the tour is to bring visitors to Perkasie and Sellersville for a personalized look at this area's "hidden gems," according to Council President James Sell.

"This will be an exciting opportunity to explore and learn about the cultural amenities in this often overlooked area," said Sell. "Perkasie and Sellersville occupy a unique spot in the region's history."

Stops on the tour include a visit to the 200-year old Washington House Hotel & Restaurant and the Sellersville Theater, a ride on Bucks County's oldest carousel, and a peek at Perkasie Park's 19th Century Victorian cottages.

Along the way, visitors will experience some of the up-and-coming businesses that are part of the Pennridge area's economic revival, including the headquarters of Eric & Christopher (a nationally-known pillow company started by two Bucks County artists), and Chimayo Gallery.

The day will conclude with a tour of the Free Will Brewing Company, which is quickly becoming a household name among craft beer lovers up and down the East Coast. Participants will receive a ticket for a complimentary brew.

The tour will begin at noon. Tickets are $30, and include light refreshments. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.perkasierec.com/info/activities/

For more information, send an email james.sell@bucks.edu, call 267-685-4801 (tel:(267)%20685-4801), or visit bucksarts.org.

Source:Arts & Culture Council of Bucks County
Email:***@chromagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Bucks County, Perkasie, Sellersville
Industry:Event
Location:Perkasie - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
