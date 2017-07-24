News By Tag
Minding Our Business to Host Fundraising Reception and Business Plan Competition at Crowne Plaza
Princeton, NJ – July 24, 2017 – On July 26th, local nonprofit Minding Our Business (MOB) will host a fundraising reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by a competition of Summer Program students, who will present their Business Plans to a panel of judges at 7:00 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Princeton.
Minding Our Business has been serving the Trenton community since 1997, encouraging low-income youth to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by supporting, mentoring and educating student participants through its Summer and Service Learning Programs. The Summer Program provides 35 youth with the opportunity to start and run a business over a five-week period throughout the summer. Middle school students participate in entrepreneurship training on the Rider University campus, learning to build and operate their business with the assistance of Rider University student mentors, who guide them through each stage of their business venture. The training emphasizes academics to strengthen students' communication, reading and math skills, and students have the opportunity to showcase their business concept at Summer Market Fair days and through a Business Plan competition, which is being held this year at the Princeton Crowne Plaza Princeton at 7:00 p.m. on July 26th.
"The Summer Program teaches students about starting and running a business—developing business ideas, crafting a business plan, identifying start-up funding and launching their product," said MOB Executive Director Kevin Wortham. "Students participating in the Business Plan competition develop a PowerPoint presentation that outlines their business concept, goals and objectives; describes marketing and communication plans; and details financial strategies that includes start-up and operating costs, budgets and income statements", says Wortham. Middle school students are coached by Rider University student mentors to strengthen presentations and prepare participants for the competition. A panel of judges representing the business community listen to each seven-minute presentation and later retire to a separate room to evaluate the Business Plans and select the top three presentations. Each winner will receive a monetary reward to reinvest in their business venture. Several of the judges participating in this year's competition include MOB alumni, Qaysean Williams; ProTape President and MOB donor, Ed Miller; and Marge Caldwell Wilson, Chairwoman of MOB's Board of Directors.
"The Business Plan Competition is all part of the training and learning Summer Program experience", noted MOB Board Member, Peter Crowley. "This competition provides middle school students with the opportunity to hone their public speaking skills and join together as a team to prepare and deliver a professional-
The reception, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26th at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, is an opportunity for MOB to raise funds and generate awareness of their Summer Program and contribution to at-risk youth in the Mercer County community. The cost is $100 per person, and if you are interested in attending, please contact MOB Executive Director Kevin Wortham at kevin@minding-
The Crowne Plaza Princeton – Conference Center is located at 900 Scudders Mill Road in Princeton. For more information, please call at (609) 936-4200.
Contact
Kevin Wortham
609-731-9311
kevin@minding-
