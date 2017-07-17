News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tuff Hedeman Taps Unridden Bull For CBR World Finals Bounty Bull
An eight second ride aboard the famed Texas bucking bull will earn a CBR World Finals bull rider a $10,000 paycheck that Tuff Hedeman and the CBR are anxious to award to the first bull rider who hears the whistle while still on this famed bucker's back.
On the record there are 22 recorded professional outs on this bull including last year in Cheyenne where Denton Fugate bucked off 243 in the CBR World Finals round three in 6.22 seconds, the longest recorded professional out on this bull.
"Watching a bull being born on our ranch that we raised from its first trip as a two year old and now at the top of his career is the most rewarding feeling ever, watching him work his way thru the system - that is the most rewarding feeling ever," said Hurst
He was selected in December to represent Hurst Ranch at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas where he bucked five time World Champion Sage Kimzey off in round 2 in four seconds and again he triumphed in round 8 against Tim Bingham - again in four seconds.
In livestock terms one would describe this 2017 CBR bucking bull of the year nominee bovine athlete as a "double bred Hurst."
Ask a bull rider you will hear some combination of the following facts - he is a five year old bull out of Lyndal Hurst's favorite home grown bucker and famed sire Mooseknuckle. If you draw him it probably doesn't matter if you are left handed, right handed, a rookie or a veteran – it is highly unlikely you will ride him and according to Hurst he is unpredictable.
"He will have one of three trips – either one with two big jumps out of the chute – but he can go to the right or to the left – or he can turn back hard and fast upon leaving the chute," said Hurst.
Tuff Hedeman thought enough of this bull to nominate him to his current list of the best buckers of the season after only three 2017 CBR outs. Bull riders who have had a shot at 243 while competing in CBR over the past two seasons include Horizon Champion Koby Radley, 2014 CBR World Finals average winner Neil Holmes, Wyatt Rogers, Denton Fugate, and CBR's #2 gunner, Eli Vastbinder who was the first attempted rider in 2016 in El Paso.
"He got stronger and stronger this season and in the last CBR event in Del Rio on April 29, he was the best I have seen him – he just got better and better with each rotation," said Hurst in describing his last out against Koby Radley.
Serving as this year's poster child for Lyndal Hurst's thirty year old bred to buck program, 243 Breaking Bad is a son of Mooseknuckle, a grandson of M-17 - sired by Houdini. Hurst 243 is the damn.
Veteran CBR rider Cody Rostockyj has seen this bull go several times and says left handers might have a better chance of riding him, but the bull remains unridden after 21 recorded professional outs in three different associations. He has never been covered in a professional sanctioned events including CBR, PRCA and PBR attempts.
While it is difficult to measure an unridden bull, statistics show two of his rankest trips have been his most recent. He posted a 47 bull score at the PRCA Extreme in San Antonio when Adam Lucero attempted him in February and he marked a 46.5 in Del Rio in April while bucking off top ten CBR cowboy Koby Radley.
"He will have one of two trips, he will either blow big coming out and then go left and just buck with good timing, or he will throw in a belly roll, which got me loose, and then he beat me around the corner," said Wyatt Rogers after losing the contest with 243 on the Road to Cheyenne tour event in Window Rock, Arizona.
Six times the big white bull has round wins with his best recorded out being 47 points in San Antonio at the San Antonino Livestock Show and rodeo sanctioned by PRCA.
The best advice from the bull riders who have attempted 243 is to stay small and stay close to him as possible, until you make the corner – where he usually levels out – with the emphasis on the word usually.
Who does Lyndal Hurst think might be able to ride the bucking beast from Lubbock, Texas?
"It's hard to say, Denton Fugate is riding really well and had the longest trip on him here last year, Boudreaux Campbell has not been on him and he's riding hot right now too, but I really think a smaller bull rider like Sage Kimzey and Chandler Bownds fit him because of his speed and intensity as he turns back," said Hurst upon hearing Hedeman had selected his bull for the prestigious position in Cheyenne.
Editor's Notes: The rider who is the highest average score Monday night on two bulls (includes round one and round two) will be the bull rider to advance on Monday night to attempt 243 breaking Bad. If he rides him for 8 seconds he will be awarded a $10,000 check from CBR. The last rider to win the Bounty Bull was JW Harris in 2014 when he won a Mahindra Tractor for his efforts.
Video Breaking Bad (https://www.dropbox.com/
For more information contact Leigh Ann Schroeder, 940.902.1112 or leighann@cbrbull.com. On site credentials for CBR World Finals to be distributed at CBR World Finals Press Conference at the headquarters tent on Monday July 24 at 11 am – 12 pm.
www.cbrbull.com
Media Contact
Leigh Ann Schroeder
9409021112
***@theshortround.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse