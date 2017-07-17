News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jordan Forex Expo & Conference 2017
" Brave New World Economy: Global Financial Markets. " JFEX, Conference
JFEX, which is organized by AFAQ GROUP, has grown considerably since its launch in 2007, featuring many of international exhibitors each year. The size of the event increases every year as its reputation grows. A large part of the growth must also be attributed to the increased demand for FOREX Knowledge in MENA and the growing number of international companies entering the market especially after the announcement of Forex regulated law in Jordan this year.
This year will be under The theme "Brave New World Economy: Global Financial Markets.". The whole event is in three parts: Forex Conference in two days will be discussed the most important topics Forex especially after the issuance of the Forex license law in Jordan, in addition to the annual exhibition, and entrepreneurs awards ceremony in the financial field and forex.
The Main Topics Will Be Discussed By The Experts: 1-New Jordan Forex Regulatory Status.
2- Compliance Trends post-Dodd-Frank.
3- Fintech Trends in the Financial Service Industry.
4- Supervisory and Regulatory Of banks and companies.
5- Fluctuation of currency rates and its impact on import and export.
6- Investment opportunities in the Arab and Gulf stocks and oil. Book Your Place Now!
Please contact us on Info@afaqgroupadv.com
visit the website of the event for further information www.Jordanforexexpo.net.
Contact
Afaq Group
***@afaqgroupadv.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse