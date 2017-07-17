 
News By Tag
* JORDAN FOREX EXPO
* JFEX AWARD 2017
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jordan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
23222120191817

Jordan Forex Expo & Conference 2017

" Brave New World Economy: Global Financial Markets. " JFEX, Conference
 
 
Jordan Forex Expo
Jordan Forex Expo
July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The twelfth Jordan Forex Expo & Conference is taking place on 17 - 18 October 2017 in Amman.

JFEX, which is organized by AFAQ GROUP, has grown considerably since its launch in 2007, featuring many of international exhibitors each year. The size of the event increases every year as its reputation grows. A large part of the growth must also be attributed to the increased demand for FOREX Knowledge in MENA and the growing number of international companies entering the market especially after the announcement of  Forex regulated law in Jordan this year.

This year will be under The theme  "Brave New World Economy: Global Financial Markets.". The whole event is in three parts: Forex  Conference in two days will be discussed the most important topics Forex especially after the issuance of the  Forex license law in Jordan, in addition to the annual exhibition, and entrepreneurs awards ceremony in the financial field and forex.

The Main Topics Will Be Discussed By The Experts: 1-New Jordan Forex Regulatory Status.
2- Compliance Trends post-Dodd-Frank.
3- Fintech Trends in the Financial Service Industry.
4- Supervisory and Regulatory Of banks and companies.
5- Fluctuation of currency rates and its impact on import and export.
6- Investment opportunities in the Arab and Gulf stocks and oil. Book Your Place Now!
Please contact us on Info@afaqgroupadv.com

visit the website of the event for further information www.Jordanforexexpo.net.

Contact
Afaq Group
***@afaqgroupadv.com
End
Source:Afaq Group
Email:***@afaqgroupadv.com Email Verified
Tags:JORDAN FOREX EXPO, JFEX AWARD 2017
Industry:Investment
Location:Jordan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mulham Khashan PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Jul 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share