In conjunction with the Year of Giving,MyGovinda's introduces its Kindness Fridge initiative in Dub

-- MYGOVINDA'S, a restaurant that serves healthy holistic Indian food that harmonizes the body, mind and soul located in Umm Suqeim and Al Karama, presents its Kindness Fridge installed outside the restaurant for those in need to grab fresh fruits, water, dinner boxes and whey protein drinks. Inspired by the Year of Giving 2017 initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of the UAE, Mahesh Advani, the owner and founder of MyGovinda's came up with this unique and altruistic concept of leaving ready-to-eat food, fresh fruits, whey protein drinks and water in a fridge outside the restaurant for those laborers and persons in need that would like to refresh themselves without any monetary exchange.The objective of the Kindness Fridge, a concept fully funded by MyGovinda's alone, was to play a meaningful role in the community and extend their mission of 'health and happiness to all' to those in need. The fridge is located outside both the Umm Suqeim and Al Karama branches of the restaurant, and offers dinner boxes of rice and curries, fresh fruits like apples and bananas, and whey protein drinks refilled daily at 3.30pm and 11.30pm.Mahesh Advani, Founder and Owner, MyGovinda's Restaurant, said, "The summers of Dubai beat down especially harder on the backs of the working class in our city, and these are people working long hours in the sun trying to make ends meet and provide happy lives to their young children and loved ones. We were inspired by His Highness's insightful words on community upliftment, volunteerism and homeland service reform for the year, and decided to give in our own little contribution to this notion with the Kindness Fridge. It's open to all, it's completely free, and the food is from our hearts out of the love and respect we have for all persons in these sectors in our land of residence, and not necessarily a 'charity'. Persons can access the fridge with their heads held high, and can interact with our usual patrons as one in the community. We would like to shed light on this so that our community members know this concept exists, and are able to access it easily when in need."While there only exist two self-funded Kindness Fridges by MyGovinda's, the restaurant is looking to increase the number of fridges in the future once the initiative kicks off, and can work with the community to provide more food and beverages through this medium to those in need.