Massimo Dutti presents it A/W 17-18 collections in an exceptional fashion show and production in the

AMMAN, Jordan - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- A new Massimo Dutti fashion show opens the autumn/winter season and its attractive convening power leaves its mark on Madrid, the city chosen for the presentation of the most representative looks of the latest Limited Editions AW 17/18. There, specialised press, international fashion influencers and important members of society and of the city's cultural circle came together on May 31st for an exclusive event.

On one hand, and within the Limited Edition Women collection, there was no lack of the terms that are inherent to the brand such as quality, exclusivity and advance, particularly in the outline of silhouettes and combination of colours, always seeking maximum quality and comfort. Inspired by the most purist values of art, architecture and nature, each proposal is a tribute to elegance and good taste.

On the other hand, the Limited Edition Men AW 17/18 collection is a sample of the perfect balance between the classic values of the most rigorous tailoring and the reinvention of a purely casual style through outdoor looks that have a certain intellectual flair.

Also, constantly on the cutting edge of bringing fashion and technology together, the fashion show was live streamed through Instagram Live, YouTube and the Massimo Dutti website to the hundreds of thousands of followers that the brand has.

