Puzzle Tov! a new book by Peter Weisz

A Kosher Collection of Jewish brainteasers, puzzles, and enigmas to drive you totally Mesghugenneh!
 
 
EDISON, N.J. - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Challenging riddles, enigmas, logic problems and mind-benders, all with a Jewish twist.

Jews have always been a puzzling people. In both senses of the word. We have certainly caused consternation and bewilderment over the ages (just contemplate the mysteries of gefilte fish, for example). And we have, by and large, always enjoyed a good intellectual mind-bender.

From dreidels to Dungeons & Dragons, Jews have enjoyed a tradition of dreying their kops. And you'll find plenty that will cause you to do just that in this book. In these pages you'll find some classic puzzles, lovingly collected over the years. You'll also encounter brand new ones, created especially for this book. Each contains a bit of a Jewish twist to add to the flavor. But, like they used to say about the rye bread...

You don't have to be Jewish to enjoy this book!

So strain your brain and try your hand at these kosher conundrums, and if you do well, then congratulate yourself and say: Puzzle Tov!\


AVAILABLE NOW AT https://gefenpublishing.com/product.asp?productid=2286


About the author

Peter Weisz is a publisher and author of more than a dozen personal biographies. His most recent titles are "Yearning to Breathe Free" (Gefen Publishing) and "I'm Still Smiling!" (Bold Dog Books). Peter has been creating and collecting puzzles since childhood. His work has appeared in The New York Times, GAMES Magazine, NPR's Sunday Puzzle, and numerous other venues.

Peter lives in West Palm Beach, Florida with his wife, Alla, and two of his six children.

