UPSCFEVER - An Encyclopedia for all Central and State government exams

INDIA'S #1 SITE FOR COMPETITIVE EXAM PREPARATION. We're dedicated to giving you the very best of content, with a focus on quality, completeness and research.
 
MUMBAI, India - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- India's best website and mobile app for competitive exam preparation of UPSC, MPSC, SSC, SBI, RBI, IBPS, NDA, CDS, GRE, GMAT,CAT, CET, NMAT. Best self study portal recommended by toppers and students which has free test series, current affairs, NCERT books and video tutorials from best teachers. Notes are available in hindi and marathi. An Encyclopedia for all Central and State government exams. We're dedicated to giving you the very best of content, with a focus on quality, completeness and research.Our aim is to provide all content needed for clearing these exams free of cost to your desktop. Our sincere gratitude to our teachers, the faculty members of the Dept. of Computer Engineering, VJTI who made this project possible. And the students of VJTI M.TECH COMPUTER ENGG (COMP / N.I.M.S. / S.E.) who are "OUR" most important stakeholders. This site is made by the students of the University of Mumbai, where all the study material needed to prepare for the students who want to prepare for the various competitive exams like U.P.S.C, M.P.S.C, I.B.P.S, P.S, S.S.C, N.D.A, C.D.S, R.B.I, Railways, etc. is provided free of cost.

