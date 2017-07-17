 
Industry News





Does Allen Maintenance, Inc. A+ Rating with Better Business Bureau Influence New Customers?

Having an A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Should Be Good for Business. So, why do businesses and organizations struggle to connect with customers?
 
 
officecleaning
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Having an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, should impact the way businesses and organizations choose business partners to build business alliances.

However, not all businesses listed on the Better Business Bureau Web site maintain their accreditation.

Allen Maintenance, Inc. has acquired an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau since, 1996. Attaining this accreditation is supposed to assure business or organizational leaders, of the professionalism offered by this, Lincoln Park, MI, building maintenance and commercial cleaning service provider.

In fact, as an active ISSA Worldwide Cleaning Association member, Allen Maintenance, Inc. has built a strong reputation on integrity.  Assuring all clients that services rendered are provided with superior quality.

After all, Allen Maintenance, Inc. field staff are trained, and adheres to the effective commercial cleaning standard policies modeled by Allen Maintenance, Inc.

Background checks are conducted on all employees, and annual training is provided to assure employees are practicing effective cleaning standards, with the use of Environmental Protection Agents.

Services offered, includes: sweeping and mopping of all floors, removal of daily interior trash, sanitation of restrooms, removal of germs from door handles and desks-top areas, as well as removal of dust from hard to reach areas.

Free estimates are provided upon request. Office hours are Monday-Friday 9am-3pm. Contact us for more details on how, we can help your business meet its environmental friendly standards and cleaning goals.

Visit us on-line at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com

Kim McKinney
313-383-4840
amc54@comcast.net
Source:Allen Maintenance, Inc
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
