July 2017





TEST OF TYME "The Art of Old World Design" Presented by Don Whitaker, Partner

 
 
MONTEREY, Calif. - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- On Monday, July 24, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m., Don Whitaker, Partner at Test of Tyme,LLC #1022805 will present a program about the history of beautiful Old World craftsmanship (1680s – 1740's European style) and how to incorporate Old World Design construction techniques into your home. This seminar will also feature creative possibilities in Old World Design through live demonstrations and examples of finished design techniques.

About Don Whitaker, Partner, Test of Tyme, LLC, #1022805

A partner in Test of Tyme, Monterey native Don Whitaker is also the owner of The Golden Hammer in Pacific Grove providing cabinetry and custom millwork, including furniture design. He earned local, state-wide and awards for his carpentry work and has over 40 years of experience, primarily on the largest homes in the Carmel and Pebble Beach area. His passion for perfection is reflected in his wood artistry seen in doors, beams, cabinets, floors, kitchen islands, wine cellars and more. Don is a graduate of Monterey High School and attended Monterey Peninsula College. He began work in his field at the cabinetry shop that his father managed.

Founded in 2008, Test of Tyme is a construction and consulting company that has worked extensively on the Monterey Peninsula and beyond. They have worked on the largest and most beautiful homes and estates in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Carmel Valley and Pebble Beach. Their craftsmanship can also be seen in luxury estates in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Mill Valley, Tiberon, Napa and Sonoma. Their work, simply stated, is created to stand the Test of Tyme! For more information about Test of Tyme, go to www.testoftyme.com (http://www.testoftyme.com/).

This event is part of Reading by Design, Summer Lectures for Adults. Admission is free, and reservations are required. Call (831) 646-3933 (tel:(831)%20646-3933) or email ksmith@monterey.org. The Monterey Public Library is located at 625 Pacific Street, Monterey.
