TEST OF TYME "The Art of Old World Design" Presented by Don Whitaker, Partner
About Don Whitaker, Partner, Test of Tyme, LLC, #1022805
A partner in Test of Tyme, Monterey native Don Whitaker is also the owner of The Golden Hammer in Pacific Grove providing cabinetry and custom millwork, including furniture design. He earned local, state-wide and awards for his carpentry work and has over 40 years of experience, primarily on the largest homes in the Carmel and Pebble Beach area. His passion for perfection is reflected in his wood artistry seen in doors, beams, cabinets, floors, kitchen islands, wine cellars and more. Don is a graduate of Monterey High School and attended Monterey Peninsula College. He began work in his field at the cabinetry shop that his father managed.
Founded in 2008, Test of Tyme is a construction and consulting company that has worked extensively on the Monterey Peninsula and beyond. They have worked on the largest and most beautiful homes and estates in Carmel-by-the-
This event is part of Reading by Design, Summer Lectures for Adults. Admission is free, and reservations are required. Call (831) 646-3933 (tel:(831)%20646-
