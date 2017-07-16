 
Industry News





Become a Trained Life Coach - Begin and Build A New Career

As a Certified Life & Professional Coach, I have been coaching groups and individuals in the areas of personal and professional development, for the more than a decade.  I began part-time, speaking at churches, and for small groups,
 
 
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- however it was always my desire to grow my business while positioning JR Jones Enterprises, Inc. - Life & Professional Coaching in ways that would make a greater impact, reaching people on a larger scale. I began leveraging my contacts in a way that gained me wider exposure. In 2011 I developed a successful strategy for attracting and securing clients, both individual & corporate clients, and it is that same strategy that I share with you in this course.  I show you how to take your business to the next level by gaining more confidence in your ability to identify, attract, and secure individual as well as corporate clients, based on proven methods and experience.

In this course I share with you lessons that I learned along the way, and how I attracted the attention of my most lucrative corporate client to date.  I also help you discover ways in which you can also create an awareness around your business, strategies that you may not have considered, that will make your business more visible, while also coaching you in ways that help you develop the confidence you need to go after the "big fish"!

My strategy for attracting clients has allowed me the opportunity to provide coaching services for individuals, non-profit groups, corporate entities, as well as government municipalities.  I've coached diverse audiences including; local churches, community and civic groups, local and state government, health care organizations, and Fortune 500 companies.

Here's what you will learn during this signature training

HOW THE MIND WORKS: How to understand the different mind sets that hinder people from moving forward

WHAT IT MEANS TO ACTIVATE PERSONAL POWER:  How to overcome barriers that prevent positive changes

WHEN TO MOVE FROM OVER-ANALYSIS TO ACTION: How to empower people towards taking inspired life changing action

THE POWER OF MOTIVATION: How to motivate in ways that enhance the performance of groups/ individuals

If You:

Are an aspiring coach/entrepreneur wanting to launch and grow your business?

Want to leverage the power of exposing your business to a greater customer/client base?

Don't have a ton of money to invest in expensive business development courses?

Want to boost your confidence so that you can confidently seize amazing doors of opportunity?

Download the course materials which include my signature training course (4 Modules + Virtual Classroom + PDF forms and downloads to begin your business)

Visitors find out more http://www.drjackijones.com

