Threatin Releases 2nd New Single "Identity"

 
 
Threatin - Identity
Threatin - Identity
 
LOS ANGELES - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Los Angeles based solo artist THREATIN has released a new single entitled "Identity" available now via Superlative Music Recordings. It was recorded at Mindframe Studios (Los Angeles, CA) and mastered at Sterling Sound (New York, NY) by Grammy-nominated engineer Greg Calbi (known for his work with John Lennon, David Bowie, and Bruce Springsteen.)

Buy it now on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, or CD.

"Identity" Physical CD Tracklisting:

1. Identity
2. Conscious (Bonus Track)
3. Identity - Acoustic Version (Bonus Track)

Listen Now at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYaBK1dkSzA

       Additionally, the debut Threatin album "Breaking the World" will be in stores worldwide on August 25th, 2017 via Superlative Music Recordings / SPV Records (Europe). The album was also recorded at Mindframe Studios (Los Angeles, CA) and mastered at Sterling Sound (New York, NY) by Grammy-nominated engineer Greg Calbi (John Lennon, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen.)

Threatin - "Breaking the World"
Tracklisting (Album 2017)

1. Breaking the World
2. Living is Dying
3. The End of You
4. The Place Between
5. If Need Be
6. Identity
7. Rip Through These Chains
8. A Memory Forgotten
9. Impulse
10. Conscious
11. Fade Into Never
12. All Your Pain

© Copyright 2017 Threatin Music Publishing (ASCAP) -Under Exclusive License to Superlative Music Recordings. All Rights Reserved. All Logos & Art ™ Trademark 2017 Threatin.

Threatin Short Bio Info:

Jered Threatin, known professionally as Threatin, is a singer, song-writer, and multi-instrumentalist from Los Angeles, CA.

For More Information visit:

Threatin Official Site: www.Threatin.com

Magnified Media PR & Publicity
***@magnifiedpr.com
