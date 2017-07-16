Threatin Releases 2nd New Single "Identity"

Threatin - Identity

Contact

Magnified Media PR & Publicity

***@magnifiedpr.com Magnified Media PR & Publicity

End

-- Los Angeles based solo artisthas released a new single entitledavailable now via. It was recorded at Mindframe Studios (Los Angeles, CA) and mastered at Sterling Sound (New York, NY) by Grammy-nominated engineer Greg Calbi (known for his work with John Lennon, David Bowie, and Bruce Springsteen.)Buy it now on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, or CD.Physical CD Tracklisting:1. Identity2. Conscious (Bonus Track)3. Identity - Acoustic Version (Bonus Track)Listen Now at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYaBK1dkSzAAdditionally, the debutalbumwill be in stores worldwide onvia(Europe). The album was also recorded at Mindframe Studios (Los Angeles, CA) and mastered at Sterling Sound (New York, NY) by Grammy-nominated engineer Greg Calbi (John Lennon, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen.)Tracklisting (Album 2017)1. Breaking the World2. Living is Dying3. The End of You4. The Place Between5. If Need Be6. Identity7. Rip Through These Chains8. A Memory Forgotten9. Impulse10. Conscious11. Fade Into Never12. All Your Pain© Copyright 2017 Threatin Music Publishing (ASCAP) -Under Exclusive License to Superlative Music Recordings. All Rights Reserved. All Logos & Art ™ Trademark 2017 Threatin., known professionally as, is a singer, song-writer, and multi-instrumentalist from Los Angeles, CA.For More Information visit: