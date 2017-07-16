News By Tag
* Food
* Chef
* Cook
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
#1 on Amazon Japan "Cook" Videos: New "Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Mac & Cheese"
Watch "Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Macaroni And Cheese" Video from Upcoming new DVD Free on Amazon Prime
WATCH "CHEF GREAT KAT" VIDEO Free on AMAZON PRIME:
AMAZON U.S.: https://www.amazon.com/
U.K.: https://www.amazon.co.uk/
GERMANY: https://www.amazon.de/
JAPAN: https://www.amazon.co.jp/
For RADIO/TV SHOWS: The Great Kat's BLISTERING Guitar/Violin Opus BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY":
Spotify: https://
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/
FOODIES MEET BEETHOVEN – WORLD PREMIERE of "CHEF GREAT KAT COOKS BEETHOVEN'S MACARONI AND CHEESE" on AMAZON VIDEO!
Hilarious New Cooking Video: FREE on AMAZON PRIME at https://www.amazon.com/
New "Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Macaroni and Cheese" Cooking Video features Chef Great Kat – The World's Fastest Guitar/Violin Shredder – flexing her culinary & guitar chops and cooking Beethoven's Favorite Comfort Food - "Macaroni & Cheese" while Shredding Beethoven's 5th! The Mac & Cheese tasting takes place at "Beethoven's Café," as Beethoven's Image oversees the action.
Kat says: "WUNDERBAR!!" From Upcoming New Great Kat DVD!
WATCH at https://www.amazon.com/
PHOTOS:
Chef Cover: http://www.greatkat.com/
Mac & Cheese Tasting: http://www.greatkat.com/
Shredding Beethoven: http://www.greatkat.com/
Recipe: http://www.greatkat.com/
Foodies Meet Beethoven: http://www.greatkat.com/
The Great Kat Web Site http://www.greatkat.com
PRESS/TV/RADIO:
631-549-7578 or Toll Free (US & Canada Only) 800-KAT-8664
http://www.greatkat.com
NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini, Chef Great Kat, Beethoven, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com
About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"
Contact:
Karen Thomas, Thomas Public Relations, Inc: karent@thomas-
Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/
Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/
The Great Kat is Distributed Worldwide by MVD Entertainment Group https://mvdb2b.com/?
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse