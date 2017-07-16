 
Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716

Be thorough when hiring a concrete contractor with an online search

Though a simple online search can bring up a list of local companies and review sites, homeowners should be cautious when hiring a contractor based solely on online reviews.
 
 
EDMONTON, Alberta - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- A study (http://searchengineland.com/88-consumers-trust-online-reviews-much-personal-recommendations-195803) showed that 9 out of 10 consumers read online reviews to determine the quality of local business and 39 per cent do so regularly. Businesses know this, even dishonest ones, and see online reviews as a way of marketing their company. This trend has generated fake reviews or manipulated reviews. In fact, freelancer sites like Fiverr.com is full of advertisements offering to write online reviews. Companies have also been known to offer incentives to customers to write positive reviews, regardless of what their experience was.

"It's good to read a few reviews to get an idea of the company you might hire, but you can't trust them entirely. It's important to do some deeper research on the company beyond that," said Keith Riley, founder of RenovationFind.com. "RenovationFind can be a big part of that research."

RenovationFind.com is a free online directory of pre-screened, certified and trustworthy companies in the home service  industry, including concrete contractors.https://www.renovationfind.com/ab/edmonton/concrete/contr... . It is not a review site. All companies listed on RenovationFind have passed background checks and are continually monitored to ensure they're meeting standards.  They are all screened to ensure they have legal, credit,  they have a legitimate business license, insurance, and customer complaints are reviewed.   Those companies who are members of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) receive a higher rating.

"We've all heard stories of people being ripped off by bad contractors," said Riley. "If you are looking for a contractor to install a new driveway or concrete countertops, you should go beyond online reviews and check their references, ask to see proof of insurance, a valid business license and examples of their work. Being thorough in your research and asking to see these things is your right as a consumer."

If you're planning on using concrete for exterior or interior home renovations (https://blog.renovationfind.com/using-concrete-for-exteri...), it's important to find concrete contractors in Edmonton that have a proven track record for quality workmanship, superior products and a positive customer experience.

RenovationFind.com is a free online directory of trades, contractors and renovation companies that have passed a stringent screening and accreditation process.  All companies listed on RenovationFind's directory have been vetted and are continually monitored on seven important criteria including legal background checks, credit background checks, Better Business Bureau (BBB) membership, business license, business insurance and Workers Compensation Board (WCB) Coverage. Learn more at www.renovationfind.com.

Media Contact
Keith Riley
keith@renovationfind.com
