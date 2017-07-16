 
News By Tag
* Books
* Publishing
* Fiction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hattiesburg
  Mississippi
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716

: First of Pakk Trilogy! "Virtue Inverted" is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications

Written by bestselling author Piers Anthony collaborated with Kenneth Kelly and published by Dreaming Big Publications, Virtue Inverted, a sorcery book that every young adult will want to read! It is currently available in paperback and ebook copies
 
 
Virtue Inverted cover
Virtue Inverted cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Books
Publishing
Fiction

Industry:
Books

Location:
Hattiesburg - Mississippi - US

Subject:
Products

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- About the book:

Virtue Inverted is the first book in a hard-hitting sword and sorcery trilogy by bestselling fantasy author, Piers Anthony, and collaborator Kenneth Kelly. Benny is a poor mountain boy who has found true love in Virtue the vampire. However, Virtue is no ordinary vampire; she's actually a very nice girl. Her bites contain extraordinary power, but will that power be enough to combat the evil that awaits them?

Piers Anthony, critically acclaimed author of the New York Times bestselling Xanth series, brings together sorcery and romance in this original story of sorcery, vampires, and love.

This fantastic tale is now available in paperback and ebooks for just $10.00 in paperback and free for Kindle. Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.

From the publisher: As always, it is an honor to work with my all-time favorite author, Piers Anthony. Those of you who follow Dreaming Big are aware of how I came to work with Piers. I am continually honored to be his publisher, and was excited to be asked if I would consider this collaboration. Collaborations are always interesting to me, because there are hints of the author I know and love, but the other author also, of course, adds his or her own style to the book, and if I am not familiar with the other author, I don't know what I'm going to get! Piers Anthony's style is evident in these pages, but Kenneth Kelly's style adds a richness and depth that I'm sure fantasy fans will love! I know I have. Enjoy!
         Kristi King-Morgan


Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.

Piers Anthony is a prolific writer of science fiction and fantasy. With over 170 books in print including his famous "Xanth" Sseries, Anthony continues to create stories full of hard-hitting sword and romance.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Virtue-Inverted-Pakk-Trilogy-1/dp/...

Youtube promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unyngc-giao&index=9&a...



Dreaming Big Publications: http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/

Contact
102 First East St.
Sumrall, MS 39482
***@outlook.com
End
Source:
Email:***@outlook.com Email Verified
Tags:Books, Publishing, Fiction
Industry:Books
Location:Hattiesburg - Mississippi - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dreaming Big Publications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share