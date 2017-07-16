News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
: First of Pakk Trilogy! "Virtue Inverted" is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications
Written by bestselling author Piers Anthony collaborated with Kenneth Kelly and published by Dreaming Big Publications, Virtue Inverted, a sorcery book that every young adult will want to read! It is currently available in paperback and ebook copies
Virtue Inverted is the first book in a hard-hitting sword and sorcery trilogy by bestselling fantasy author, Piers Anthony, and collaborator Kenneth Kelly. Benny is a poor mountain boy who has found true love in Virtue the vampire. However, Virtue is no ordinary vampire; she's actually a very nice girl. Her bites contain extraordinary power, but will that power be enough to combat the evil that awaits them?
Piers Anthony, critically acclaimed author of the New York Times bestselling Xanth series, brings together sorcery and romance in this original story of sorcery, vampires, and love.
This fantastic tale is now available in paperback and ebooks for just $10.00 in paperback and free for Kindle. Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@
From the publisher: As always, it is an honor to work with my all-time favorite author, Piers Anthony. Those of you who follow Dreaming Big are aware of how I came to work with Piers. I am continually honored to be his publisher, and was excited to be asked if I would consider this collaboration. Collaborations are always interesting to me, because there are hints of the author I know and love, but the other author also, of course, adds his or her own style to the book, and if I am not familiar with the other author, I don't know what I'm going to get! Piers Anthony's style is evident in these pages, but Kenneth Kelly's style adds a richness and depth that I'm sure fantasy fans will love! I know I have. Enjoy!
Kristi King-Morgan
Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-
Piers Anthony is a prolific writer of science fiction and fantasy. With over 170 books in print including his famous "Xanth" Sseries, Anthony continues to create stories full of hard-hitting sword and romance.
Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/
Youtube promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/
Dreaming Big Publications:
Contact
102 First East St.
Sumrall, MS 39482
***@outlook.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse