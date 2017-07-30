 
Warwick Auto Sales Launches New Website

The new website allows full control over dealership brand and message.
 
 
SOMERDALE, N.J. - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Warwick Auto Sales, Inc has a new website. The new site will allow Warwick Auto Sales to control how their web presence looks and the message they want to say.

By getting away from the usual DMS websites Warwick will be able to control the marketing of the website and the tracking to better utilize their marketing goals. The usual dealership DMS websites are controlled by the DMS and have limited options as far as customizations. They also usually limit the ability to add tracking such as the Facebook ad pixel. While DMS websites do offer lead tracking, SEO methods, and inventory control they don't usually offer articles. The new site will utilize a content marketing strategy with helpful articles for those looking to buy used cars.

Warwick Auto Sales' is using this new website in their new digital marketing strategy. Warwick is looking to grow its business and interact with customers via social media and the new website will help track the effectiveness of the strategy. The new website will also utilize a content marketing strategy with infographics and articles.Warwick Auto Sales welcomes the new website and marketing strategy to bring its dealership into a larger market.

Warwick Auto Sales new website can be found at http://www.usedautosnj.com

Contact
Warwick Auto Sales, Inc.
info@usedautosnj.com
End
Source:
Email:***@usedautosnj.com Email Verified
Used Cars, Dealership, Car Website
Automotive
Somerdale - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Websites
