Justin Bieber's music producer, produces epic song of unity for recording artists "Holiday State"

To have the privilege of being produced by one of Justin Bieber's producer's would be a dream come true for any artist. A trio of brother's from Orange County struck gold. Their song "We Smile" is a monster hit produced by Beiber's producer TColes.

-- The song "We Smile" which is the current single for the group Holiday State is a rare song. The song stands alone, once you hear it, you sense that it's going to be a timeless song. The vocals are expertly performed by brothers Brandon, Brett, and Bryan. Gary Indiana rapper "Lord Netty" perfects the song with a touching and heartfelt rap. His contribution to this song is dazzling, and can only be described as lyrical brilliance.This song will surely make its way to the top of the charts, it only needs to be heard to go viral, and it will go viral, be it fast or slow. No one who listens to this song goes away without humming the words and wanting to purchase it for their play list. Holiday State, the group behind the song is an American Pop Music group formed in 2014, consisting of brothers Brandon, Brett and Bryan De Laura from Orange County, California.Raised in a home by parents that encouraged creativity and provided a constant musical influence for the brothers at a young age. I suspect it was instilled in their DNA by their father Pat Delaura.Holiday State's single "We Smile" is clearly one of the best song recorded in 2017. "This song cuts across all barriers and reaches people of every nationality. Smiling is universal and means the same all over the world, this song gets to the heart of that" Music Industry Veteran" J.PSince 2014 the brothers have performed at venues throughout Orange County and Los Angeles, including the Yost Theater, House of Blues Anaheim, TEN Night Club, Sutra Night Club, Marquee 15, The Observatory, The Orange County Fair and a High school / College tourThey self-released their first EP in 2015, and at the beginning of 2017 opened for Sammy Adams on the National "Senioritis Tour" in Richmond, VA, Knoxville, TN, Athens, GA, Carrboro, NC, Louisville, KY, Tuscaloosa, AL, Oxford, MS and Baton Rouge, LA.Upon completion of the tour, Holiday State was back in the studio recording. Their first single of the year, "We Smile" produced by T.Coles, known for working with Chris Brown, Justin Bieber & was nominated for a Grammy for a song featured on the "50 Shades of Grey" Soundtrack.Currently, Holiday State is recording new music to complete and release their first full-length album this year. You can download their new single "We Smile" on digital platforms such as ITUNES, or to learn more about the group check out their social media pages and links Https://www.ourworldsmiles.com among others.Share the song and whiteboard video all social media platforms and create your own "We Smile" video upload it and share it with the group.