TAKE US TO NEW YORK FASHION WEEK, Fashion Bloggers Seek Funding for NY Fashion Week 

Crowdfunding Campaign for Italian Bloggers Sylvia and Francesca to Reach NY. Hi there!!! We're two fashion bloggers with a dream: "ATTENDING TO NEW YORK FASHION WEEK". We hope this dream comes true!

Silvia Sodano

Silvia Sodano

-- Silvia Sodano and Francesca Litrico are two young fashion bloggers inspired by a passion that unites them. Now, the celeb bloggers seek to make their foray to the exciting world of fashion at NY. For reaching the Big Apple, Silvia and Francesca need your support and generous donations. Help fund their €6,500 trip and stay at this fashion mecca. Silvia's blog THE SUGAR RAIN (www.thesugarrain.com)is a lively channel that showcases her love for fashion, much like an addiction to sugar. Divided into three categories, fashion, fitness and food, each with a unique take on the topics.Sweet recipes, sugary and spicy tips and dresses and sporty, chic trends that capture your imagination make this creative fashionista's blog worth a look. With 49K followers on Instagram, Silvia packs a powerful fashion punch. Francesca has a unique blog called 2BEFAB (www.2befab.blogspot.it). Her love for fashion is an inspiration for her followers and her look ranges from feminine to even adorning male clothes for a bold fashion statement. Fashion designer, brand consultant and founder of Don Giovanni Torino Atelier, Francesca speaks the universal language of style. She also works as a personal stylist and has 33.4K followers on Instagram.Running between shootings, press offices, fashion shows and press days, the young fashionistas look to create a sensation at the NY Fashion week, watching the trends of the year and expanding contacts with photographers, colleagues and press offices.Fame and loads of adulation await these stylish fashion bloggers. Help them to make their aspirations come true, with funds and support to attend the NY Fashion Week on their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign.If you are looking to make a donation, please click on the link provided below. If you cannot make a donation, kindly share details of the campaign on social media with friends and family members.