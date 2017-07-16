News By Tag
TAKE US TO NEW YORK FASHION WEEK, Fashion Bloggers Seek Funding for NY Fashion Week
Crowdfunding Campaign for Italian Bloggers Sylvia and Francesca to Reach NY. Hi there!!! We're two fashion bloggers with a dream: "ATTENDING TO NEW YORK FASHION WEEK". We hope this dream comes true!
Sweet recipes, sugary and spicy tips and dresses and sporty, chic trends that capture your imagination make this creative fashionista's blog worth a look. With 49K followers on Instagram, Silvia packs a powerful fashion punch. Francesca has a unique blog called 2BEFAB (www.2befab.blogspot.it)
Running between shootings, press offices, fashion shows and press days, the young fashionistas look to create a sensation at the NY Fashion week, watching the trends of the year and expanding contacts with photographers, colleagues and press offices.
Fame and loads of adulation await these stylish fashion bloggers. Help them to make their aspirations come true, with funds and support to attend the NY Fashion Week on their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign.
If you are looking to make a donation, please click on the link provided below. If you cannot make a donation, kindly share details of the campaign on social media with friends and family members.
Campaign page URL:
https://www.kickstarter.com/
