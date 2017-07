Creative Reading Fun Experience for families at 'The Children's Happy Reading Journey Event'

It's a day of unique reading fun where young children will explore the world of reading in a new and exciting way. Children will enjoy the Storytelling and Reading Stage where they will listen to award-winning authors and illustrators read to them.

Contact

Sandy Isaacs

Owner/CEO/Event Coordinator

(407) 272-7522

-- 'The Children's Happy Reading Journey Event' is a Free Admission event which promotes a fun, creative and interactive reading experience for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and elementary aged children and their families to enjoy. Attendees will be able to meet a variety of Award-Winning Children's Book Authors and Illustrators, interact with 'Ruby Reads A Lot' character, engage in special creative reading fun games at the PBS Kids table and more at this special Reading event that's high energy, and hands-on with stories brought to life. The event promotes the fact that reading is fun, essential and full of wonderful possibilities that broadens the horizon for children of all ages from birth through beyond.The event will have Children's Book Authors and Illustrators available for meet and greet with families while they also enjoy interactive story telling experiences. Babies, Toddlers and Young Children will be able to participate in engaging hands-on reading related activities and enjoy the special atmosphere of the unique 'Reading Nook' where children will be able to have their pictures also taken with the Princesses, Super Heroes and Characters present at the event.The Reading Event shares a 'Happy Reading' experience for all. The event will include Face Painting, Book Giveaways and Door Prizes as a part of the overall experience.Bringing stories to life and having children and their families enjoy it is what this event is all about.Details at http://journeyofjoychildrensevents.com