Hip Hop Rap emerging artist from Detriot Michigan sign distribution deal!
Indie music world welcome it's new King, David, which is such a cliche'. An artist with a certain determination to be seen and heard by any means necessary.
Growing up David loved sports. He especially loved playing basketball the most and it was his best sport. David grew up a Christian and went to church every Sunday with his grandma . As David grew up he grew in his faith as a teenager David would spread the gospel to any one that would listen he even created his own Youtube page. David went to Grand Blanc High School he stayed on the honor roll all four years. David also played sports such as basketball , football and track.
David always had a love for music. David grew up listening to acts such as Michael Jackson, 2pac, 50cent, Soulja Slim and many more. Growing up David loved to dance and sing. David started making his own music his senior year of high school his skills wasn't all the way there but he got better over time. David never stopped working on his craft as he got better he started gaining fans on social media such as Soundcloud, Facebook and Twitter. By the year 2015 David attended a trade school, MTCI in which he graduated with honors. In his free time David worked on his music and played alot of basketball. In college David recorded some of his best music with songs like Flint Town Soulja, Love Jones, You Think Your A Boss and more. David's main goal was to make a change in his community, he wanted help stop the violence . David is now signed to a record label called G.I records /Nolimit Forever East Records. David has a album coming out called Fli City King in August 2017.
https://www.facebook.com/
https://twitter.com/
Media Contact
Andrew Drew Knibbs Owner CEO
Crystal Tories Knibbs Co-Owner & Boss Lady
9129963747
girecordsllc@
