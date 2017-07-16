Kretzer Piano Music Fndn to Host 'An Intimate Evening with Jill & Rich'

Jill and Rich Switzer

-- Kretzer Piano Music Foundation'sMUSIC FOR THE MIND Concert Series to PresentAn Intimate Evening with Jill & RichAt the Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlaceTuesday, August 15, at 7 pm(West Palm Beach, FL – July 18, 2017) The Kretzer Piano Music Foundation's popular MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert series will be back in August with An Intimate Evening with Jill & Rich.Following their successful kick-off this month of the Summer Cabaret Series in the world-famous Royal Room at The Colony Hotel Palm Beach, fans of the deliciously delightful co-hosts of The Morning Lounge on Legends 100.3 FM, now have another great opportunity to enjoy Jill & Rich live on Tuesday, August 15, at 7 pm, in the Harriet Himmel Theatre at CityPlace in West Palm Beach.VIP tickets to attend this special MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert including a pre-show meet-and-greet with Jill & Rich are $50; regular tickets are only $10 for Adults and $5 for Students. They are available for purchase by calling CTS Tickets at 866-449-2489.Profit from this MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert will enable the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation (KPMF) to expand its music education programs for children in need.About Jill and Rich:The married co-hosts of The Morning Lounge on Legends 100.3 FM, daily from 6 to 10 am, have both had sterling musical careers. Jill has headlined at Birdland in NYC, locally at The Colony's Royal Room and with the Palm Beach Pops. She recently released the CD By Special Request, and is the author of The Diva Next Door: How to Be a Singing Star Wherever You Are. Rich is a gifted pianist/composer, who has been entertaining audiences in South Florida for the past 32 years. His four CDs of melodic piano instrumentals have made a significant mark musically, beginning with his debut release, Quiet Storm. He's also an honorary Board member of The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook.About the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation:KPMF is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the gift of music to children and seniors. "We believe that music enriches lives," says founder Kathi Kretzer. "Together, we can provide music education to underprivileged children and performance opportunities for music students."In addition to awarding scholarships for music lessons and donating more than 30 pianos to disadvantaged children and local children's charities, KPMF's popular programs include:+ Keyboards for Kids: Group piano lessons for 100+ inner-city school children at the Center for Creative Education in Pleasant City.+ Kretzer Kids: More than 30 gifted young people who perform over 50 concerts every year in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and children's hospitals.+ Music for the Mind: Concert series at CityPlace held the third Tuesday of every month for the past 15 years. These concerts have featured more than 11,325 young musicians and raised over $638,000 for music in our schools and community.+ Physicians Talent Showcase: Annual concert featuring a group of talented medical doctors, raising much-needed funds for children's charities.+ Keys to the Cities: The headline-grabbing campaign that placed 18 whimsically painted pianos in public spots from Jupiter to Delray Beach for public enjoyment. The pianos were later donated to local children's charities.For more information about KPMF, please visit www.kretzerpiano.com/KPMF.Available for Interview:Kathi KretzerKretzer Piano561.748.0036kkretzer@kretzerpiano.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net