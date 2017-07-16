News By Tag
Beatles vs. Stones Show Settles An Old Score
Nationally touring tribute show comes to Zionsville on August 20
Will the Stones be yelling for "Help" to fight the songwriting prowess of Lennon/McCartney?
While fierce competition fueled the creative output of both bands during the 1960's, tension between the tribute performers is equally palpable.
"The Beatles cornered the rock market on cute suits and fluffy hairdos, but then they stood still on stage and modeled them," that according to Chris Legrand, who plays a dead ringer for Mick Jagger in both swagger and ability.
"The Stones rocked the stage, and worked as hard as the bluesmen they modeled their stage show after, generating the smoldering sexuality that came to be a hallmark of great rock-n-roll acts. The Beatles? Well, they were cute! The Stones were the original punks, outsiders at best. Beatles took tea with the bloody Queen--how rock-n-roll is that?!"
As for the Beatle response? "We got our Sgt. Pepper jackets made a little long so the Stones would have no problem riding our coattails!" Mocks drummer Axel Clarke as Ringo. "That Mick Jagger sure can move! It's a shame he has to work twice as hard to be half as good!"
Would you let your daughter marry a Rolling Stone, or your son come home with a Beatle haircut? This ultimate battle of the bands pits the mop tops against the bad boys. London against Liverpool. Guitars will weep and dice will tumble, and in the end, when the whip comes down, only one band shall emerge victorious. Whoever wins, the audience is sure to be dazzled by an "electrifying show" (O.C Register), with fantastic music, iconic wardrobe and spot on performances down to the onstage banter, missed notes and flubs heard on the original records.
Members of both Abbey Road and Jumping Jack Flash have taken great care to recreate the experience of seeing these incredible bands live so as to please casual fans and purists alike. That 'All You Need is Love' spirit appears to be lost on Messrs. Legrand and Clarke, who continue trading barbs. "The Beatles wrote Let It Be, but the Stones countered with Let It Bleed!" snarls Chris.
"Listen, mate," counters Axel. "The song John and Paul gave to the Stones ('I Wanna Be Your Man' in 1963) was one they let Ringo sing...that says it all!" Ouch.
Beatles or Stones? You decide!
CALENDAR:Two of the greatest bands of all time will face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown in "Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown" at the Zionsville Performing Arts Center on Sunday, August 20 at 7:30 pm. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. Tickets are $35-$65 and may be purchased online at www.zvilleperformingarts.org, by phone at 317.733.4833 or at the box office. The Zionsville Performing Arts Center is located at 1000 Mulberry Street, Zionsville, IN 46077. The show is appropriate for all ages.
