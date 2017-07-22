 
Globex congratulates India on reclaiming its position as the fastest growing global economy!

Globex Business Centres congratulates India on reclaiming the status as having the fastest growing global economy with close to 7.5% growth!
 
 
TORONTO - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Globex Business Centres Inc. (www.globexcentres.com) congratulates India on reclaiming its status as the fastest growing global economy in 2017 with over 7.5% growth!   India's growth has been the benefit of many factors including: a new tax system, expected central bank interest rate cuts, massive inflows of investment from the international global capital markets, diversifying of its export base to more complex and valued added sectors such as chemicals and vehicles, etc.   Consequently, a recent survery of 35 economists showed that India's economy is expected to expand by close to 7.5% this year and next.  India will outpace China through to at least 2025 with an annualized growth rate of almost 8%.   With a market of over 1.3 billion and the 6th largest economy as measured by nominal GDP - India is the future for global business.  The country has low unemployment and offers the global business community with 8 Mega Cities with populations of over 4 million, and 46 cities with populations of over 1 million.  Globex looks forward to providing its world-class serviced offices to its global corporate clients at its new centre openings throughout India in the top 10 markets via its exclusive Master Franchising and Licensing program.   Starting with the massive market of over 11 million people of New Delhi, the Globex New Delhi centre [opening Fall of 2017] will offer such Globex universally acclaimed services as:  premium quality fit-out and finish of all offices; the most advanced internet and telecom infrastructure available in the market; fully equipped luxury meeting and conference rooms with video conferencing and catering; the industry's largest allocation of space per office occupant/client; the industry's most flexible terms and contracts; 24/7 monitored and high secured access;  professional Globex trained administrative support staff including on-site receptionists to manage your calls and your clients; large indoor parking facilitites; extra wide hallways with large areas of common space; fully equipped ultra-modern kitchen and cafe areas; etc.  With a corporate mandate to establish 250 plus Globex branded business centres/serviced offices in the all important emerging markets of Latin America, the Middle-East, Africa and Asia - more information related to Globex Master Franchising and Master Licensing opportunities for the INDIA markets and other market opportunities can be secured by contacting the Globex Licensing department at:  licensing@globexcentres.com .     http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/indicato...     http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/indicato...

Contact
Lorraine Davidson
***@globexcentres.com
Source:Globex Business Centres
