Bizteon Software Releases India's First Free App for GST Accounting

 
 
MUMBAI, India - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- On July 1, Goods and Service Tax (GST) came into effect all over the country. As per this new tax regime, businesses must track all their transactions in an Excel sheet or some other digital form and at the end of the month, this transaction list must be uploaded to the GSTN portal. This is a major change especially, for small and mid-size businesses. This has resulted in a lot of questions and confusion for many businesses.

Bizteon is an expert in providing custom software solutions for Business Process Improvement. We have developed an app for simplifying the daily transaction reporting which is required for submitting the GST returns. The app is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and Apple App Store for iOS (search "ezGST"). This initial version will allow businesses to track their Sales and Expenses as required by GST. Users can also create a monthly export file in Excel format and email it to their CA or accountant for filing GST returns. We are working on additional features such as GST compliant invoice, HSN/SAC code lookup and multi-store which will be available by the last week of July.

Further information about this 100% Free app can be found on the website http://www.gsteasyhai.com or by calling +91 77382 73800.

About Bizteon Software, Bizteon is a company founded by Mr. Yogesh Kondaskar with the objective of providing cost effective software solutions that enable companies to improve their Business Processes. Mr. Kondaskar is an IT Leader with focus on providing Technology Solutions using BPM. He has been based in the US for past 19 years and has helped numerous businesses in their pursuit for digital transformation, productivity improvement and providing excellent customer experience.

Yogesh Kondaskar
Source:Bizteon Software India Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@bizteon.com
