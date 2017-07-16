News By Tag
Spa Enthusiasts and Industry Professionals Alike Connect and Shop at Spa Pop Up in Dallas
Live Love Spa's first-ever public spa pop-up event in Downtown Dallas features spa treatment demonstrations, exclusive deals and beauty experiences. Only in town for one day at Union Station on August 2, 2017 from 4:30 PM - 9:00 PM.
As the largest spa party coming to Dallas, Spa Pop Up will entertain guests with an evening of shopping, music, food, drinks, and giveaways. Attendees are able to shop from top brands such as COOLA, Eminence, Jane Iredale, and Moroccanoil to name a few. Meanwhile, other guests can wander around inside the grand building to experience treatment demonstrations from bliss, 18|8 Men's Salon, SOOTHE, SpaRitual, NuFACE, DAFNI, and more. The event hopes to bring in those who frequently enjoy spa days as well as those who are curious about the world of spa.
"Our goal is to share our love of spa with everyone and show the world the benefits of spa from relaxation and wellness, to beauty and fitness," says Live Love Spa's CEO & Founder, Lisa Michaelis. "There are many ways to experience good health and enjoying all things spa is no longer unattainable as people once thought." Visit www.spapopup.com to learn more about the Spa Pop Up.
In the spirit of Live Love Spa's commitment to giving back, they have partnered with Eminence Kids Foundation to donate a portion of Spa Pop Up's proceeds to provide organic meals to children in hospitals and long-term care facilities worldwide.
WHAT: Spa Pop Up
WHERE: Union Station – 400 S. Houston St, Dallas, TX 75202
WHEN: Wednesday, August 2, 2017, 4:30 PM – 9:00 PM
TICKETS: $18 General Admission
$28 Spa Professional
$96 VIP Package
MORE INFO: www.spapopup.com
Live Love Spa was founded in 2011 in Orange County, CA and is the leading community to inform, connect and promote all things spa and wellness. Live Love Spa empowers connection through one-of-a-kind regional experiential B2B events and a unique professional community at LiveLove365, the premier spa and wellness digital marketplace. The company continues to expand and is the highest rated event in the spa industry with over 1500 5-star reviews and counting. For more information, please visit www.livelovespa.com.
