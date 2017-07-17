News By Tag
Alnabigha Limousine and Transportation Service
We focus on providing excellent customer service and satisfaction
We can also help you enjoy and relax while you are on your way to your conference, a simple ride going to the restaurants or in the mall and even get you to the airport without any apprehensions. Our team understands just how important it is to provide exceptional transportation and our services which gratified the expectations of our corporate and government clients. Alnabigha delivers professional service and meet the individual needs of our customers.
Alnabigha Alduwaliyah has a fleet of limousines such a Sedans (Chevrolet Impala & Cruze), Luxury Sedans (Mercedes S class, Mercedes E class, BMW 7 series, BMW 5 series) and Buses (15, 26, 30 & 50 seater).
We believe that when it comes to expertise and flexibility of service, we are simply the best. So if you require transportation or limo services with pocket friendly rates, then look for Alnabigha Alduwaliyah.
Website: http://www.alnabigha.com
Contact
Mahmoud
50407222
info@alnabigha.com
