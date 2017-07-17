 
Alnabigha Limousine and Transportation Service

DOHA, Qatar - July 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Alnabigha Alduwaliyah Limousine and Transportation Company have the finest limousine services for visitors and residents in the state of Qatar. We focus on providing excellent customer service and satisfaction. We are recognized and well known for our transportation services with the highest quality of chauffeurs and fleet of vehicles. Our professional chauffeurs are fully licensed, Defensive Driving Certificate (DDC) holders, Uniformed, Experienced, knowledgeable, and attentive to your needs. You can depend on our limousine service that you will reach to your destination safely and on time in comfort even on a short notice. Your personal uniformed chauffeur will always be waiting for you before your scheduled pick up time and we promise to provide the finest service to our clients from the point of your initial reservation to your drop off destination.

     We can also help you enjoy and relax while you are on your way to your conference, a simple ride going to the restaurants or in the mall and even get you to the airport without any apprehensions. Our team understands just how important it is to provide exceptional transportation and our services which gratified the expectations of our corporate and government clients. Alnabigha delivers professional service and meet the individual needs of our customers.

     Alnabigha Alduwaliyah has a fleet of limousines such a Sedans (Chevrolet Impala & Cruze), Luxury Sedans (Mercedes S class, Mercedes E class, BMW 7 series, BMW 5 series) and Buses (15, 26, 30 & 50 seater).

     We believe that when it comes to expertise and flexibility of service, we are simply the best. So if you require transportation or limo services with pocket friendly rates, then look for Alnabigha Alduwaliyah.


Website: http://www.alnabigha.com

Contact
Mahmoud
50407222
info@alnabigha.com
