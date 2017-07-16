News By Tag
Brand Explainers Gives an Insight on How to Utilize the Full Potential of Video Email Marketing
When displayed on the home page of a website, videos are said to boost conversions and sales. They can also do wonders when embedded in an e-mail sent to existing customers. Brand Explainers tells how to integrate videos with email marketing.
He says, "Using videos for cold emails is a good practice, provided the email has been crafted in a classy fashion. High net worth clients will appreciate when they receive a customized and personalized video message. We've heard about product demo/tutorials being displayed on ecommerce sites. In fact, it is said to increase conversions manifold. With the help and assistance of experienced animated video makers, organizations can also create a product demo / tutorial videos and embed them in emails to explain the features of an existing or a newly launched product. Of course, care should be taken that it is strategically placed in the email. Instead of sending long explanations, businesses can make use of such presentations that can explain how the product works or how it solves problems. This not only saves time of customers, but also arrests their attention."
He continues, "They also do a good job when you want to highlight a particular message in your email. Further, they may also be used for sending customer reviews and case studies. They work just perfectly when placed in a welcome email or towards the end of the sales funnel."
Speaking about the type of videos that can be used for email marketing, he says, "There are primarily three types. These include embedded videos, animated GIFs, and cinemagraphs. While the first two have been around for quite some time, the third one is a much recent trend. Embedded videos require an HTML5 to be visible. On the other hand, GIFs are short and engaging, and they don't require more than six frames. Cinemagraphs have been creating serious waves in online marketing. These looping videos can be integrated with email marketing too. They basically offer an amalgamation of an image and a video, wherein only one portion moves, while the rest of the presentation remains static. The overall look and feel is just splendid and has the capability of grabbing instant attention."
Those who wish to create custom explainer videos and include them in their email marketing strategy may get in touch with Brand Explainers. This company possesses a proficient technical team having several years of experience in making animated presentations. To know More About Brand Explainers Visit - http://www.brandexplainers.com/
