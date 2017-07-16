News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Patrick McFadden of Indispensable Marketing Reveals How to Identify Your Ideal Client
The Blueprint to Discover Your Perfect Target Customer in 4 Steps
Limiting the framework to 4 steps, Patrick emphasizes the straightforward, simple and practicality of business owners and entrepreneurs when creating an ideal client profile.
"Living inside the bubble of the strategic marketing world, it's easy to forget that many small and midsize businesses still don't know how to narrowly define their ideal client. I consulted the executive team of a very successful organization on the basics of growth for their new SAAS (Software as a Service) offering and it was a great reminder that focusing on tactics without an organized strategy is still the greatest source of frustration for many businesses,"
Patrick's blueprint starts out with determining the must haves of your ideal client. The next step is to define what are the general attributes—preferred, but not required—looked for in your ideal client. The third step is understanding what are the attributes that make them your best prospects. The final step covers what behavior do ideal clients exhibit that allows you to identify them.
"By breaking down how to identify your ideal client into a specific set of core steps, each driven by research, every person in an organization can find the elements that makes sense," Patrick said.
To read Patrick's blueprint to identifying your ideal client, visit: https://pmcfadden.quora.com/
Contact
Indispensable Marketing
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse