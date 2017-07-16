 
News By Tag
* Small Business
* Ideal Client Profile
* Marketing Strategy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Richmond
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716

Patrick McFadden of Indispensable Marketing Reveals How to Identify Your Ideal Client

The Blueprint to Discover Your Perfect Target Customer in 4 Steps
 
 
Patrick McFadden Blueprint Ideal Client
Patrick McFadden Blueprint Ideal Client
RICHMOND, Va. - July 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Patrick McFadden, Founder and marketing consultant of Indispensable Marketing, reveals his blueprint on "How to Identify Your Ideal Client in 4 Steps" detailing a simpler, more effective way for entrepreneurs and small business owners to narrowly define their ideal client.

Limiting the framework to 4 steps, Patrick emphasizes the straightforward, simple and practicality of business owners and entrepreneurs when creating an ideal client profile.

"Living inside the bubble of the strategic marketing world, it's easy to forget that many small and midsize businesses still don't know how to narrowly define their ideal client. I consulted the executive team of a very successful organization on the basics of growth for their new SAAS (Software as a Service) offering and it was a great reminder that focusing on tactics without an organized strategy is still the greatest source of frustration for many businesses," Patrick said.

Patrick's blueprint starts out with determining the must haves of your ideal client. The next step is to define what are the general attributes—preferred, but not required—looked for in your ideal client. The third step is understanding what are the attributes that make them your best prospects. The final step covers what behavior do ideal clients exhibit that allows you to identify them.

"By breaking down how to identify your ideal client into a specific set of core steps, each driven by research, every person in an organization can find the elements that makes sense," Patrick said.

To read Patrick's blueprint to identifying your ideal client, visit: https://pmcfadden.quora.com/How-to-Identify-Your-Ideal-Cl...

Contact
Indispensable Marketing
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Small Business, Ideal Client Profile, Marketing Strategy
Industry:Business
Location:Richmond - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Indispensable Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share