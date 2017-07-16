News By Tag
Afydecor Launches The Happy Monsoon Sale Today
Afydecor launches the happy monsoon sale from today on all furniture.
Homeowners planning to revamp their home interiors can take full advantage of this sale. Sale started off with 20% off, but you now have the opportunity of getting the same where you save up to 60%. It looks like this drizzling week has taken Afydecor over the moon; hence, they wish to spread their joy with an extra reason, which is why now you have the opportunity of saving up to 60% on handmade wooden furniture. With the change in sale, one can buy premium modern and contemporary style furniture at affordable prices. They confirm their furniture is all handcrafted with no compromise on quality.
"It has been pouring heavily since a week, keeping aside the transport issues; this is a reason to celebrate. And Afydecor decided to celebrate it with a bash. Therefore, we chose to offer our exclusive handcrafted wooden furniture for up to 60% off to our existing and prospective clients," quotes Kaushik Saxena, Marketing Executive at Afydecor.
In addition, Afydecor is all set to lift the excitement for the 'First timers'. They are working their way through the hardships of being the first choice in Indian Market for lifestyle furniture. If you are a first timer at this online furniture store, you will zest further benefit of up to 14% off on wooden furniture. Which means, if you purchase a furniture at Afydecor for the first time, you can gain discount up to 74% off (60% + 14%).
Visit the site and witness a wide range of European style furniture. The sale is live at https://www.afydecor.com.
Afydecor, a premium online furniture store began in 2015. Their prime aim is to make furniture which creates a lifestyle impression. Their products prove to be both, beautiful and functional. Adding to the elegance and sophistication their furniture bring in, they are handmade using solid woods like Pine, Sal and Teakwood to ensure strength and durable. Moreover, they are competitive and remarkable not only in their furniture and design, but have a set a mark in providing services. Executives at Afydecor are always there to lend after their sales services and extra services like, free consultation.
